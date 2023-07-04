An Arco breakaway roper is headed to the National High School Rodeo Finals in Gillette, Wyoming, July 16 to 22.
Kassidy Robertson, 17, is among four Idaho cowgirls who will compete against numerous high school-aged girls from all 50 states, Canada and several other countries, she said.
Robertson is a junior and takes online classes through the iSucceed Virtual School. She ropes in District 1, which includes Butte County High School, West Jefferson High School and high schools in Challis, Mackay, Salmon and Leadore.
Robertson qualified at the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals in Pocatello last month. After she narrowly missed qualifying for nationals last year, she doubled down on qualifying for nationals this season.
“I was super close last year, so my goal this year was to try again and just do my best,” Robertson said.
She also barrel races with a young horse she’s training and rides in team roping. She focuses on the basics in every event.
“In breakaway, when I back into the box I concentrate on one thing — keep my elbow up and my tip down and let the horse do the rest,” she said.
She rides a 6-year-old mare she’s raised and trained herself. She’ll also haul an older horse as a backup.
“She’s pretty special,” Robertson said. “When my old horse, who I will haul to Gillette as a backup, got hurt last spring at the first district rodeo I was pretty distraught, but then the horse I rope on now decided to step up to the plate and show everybody exactly what she's made of."
Robertson has been riding all her life and wants to keep training horses in the future, like her dad Kirk Robertson. Her parents are Kirk and Charlotte Robertson. Her family trains and breeds horses used in the reined cow horse event along with other performance events. The Cow Horse is an event that includes reining, cutting and fence work. Her dad worked for Ted Robinson, a world champion Cow Horse trainer, in California before returning to Arco to pursue his dreams as a trainer, Robertson said.
“I’ve been riding horses forever. It’s been my whole life,” she said. “I definitely want to ride and rope and hope to train breakaway and team roping roping horses too.”
In the meantime, Robertson is concentrating on the nationals along with training and riding her horses.
