An Arco breakaway roper is headed to the National High School Rodeo Finals in Gillette, Wyoming, July 16 to 22.

Kassidy Robertson, 17, is among four Idaho cowgirls who will compete against numerous high school-aged girls from all 50 states, Canada and several other countries, she said.

