Alisha Wheeler won not one but two saddles in the Barrel Racing Bonanza series of races last year.
Wheeler, 13, won first in the 13 and under class and first in the 15 to 40 class.
“It was so amazing. I only thought I won one saddle but then when someone said I had won two saddles, I said, ‘Oh my gosh,’ and started jumping up and down because I was so excited,” Alisha said.
Alisha credits her brother Cole with her success.
Wheeler sometimes competes with her mom Desi Wheeler and other adults in the Open Class and this summer she wants to try pole bending, too. Her parents are Scott and Desi Wheeler of Shelley. The series was founded by Carol Young and Lynette Morgan of Blackfoot in the 1980s and along with a seven-member committee produces races throughout the summer from Blackfoot to Rexburg.
“It's tough but it's super exciting and at the same time it makes me feel like, ‘Oh I can do this,’” Alisha said. “Carol and the committee are so nice and friendly and they help me out a lot. And it's exciting to have my horse as my partner right there with me. I love her.”
The BRB series offers races for novice and experienced riders and horses.
“I ride the younger horses and Alisha usually outruns me. We get a thrill out of it. It’s the best thing ever and helps Alisha get better and better. I’m always rooting for her. There’s something for everyone and it’s always fun because with barrels you never know how it’s going to go,” Desi said.
For the last two years, the Wheeler family and the BRB also sponsor The Jaiden Wheeler Memorial Barrel Race for youth and peewees in honor of their son Jaiden Wheeler who passed away at age 5.
“Carol is super amazing for remembering him this way,” Desi Wheeler said. “And this is a special race because little kids don’t always get recognized all the time.”
For weeks now, Alisha has been riding to get ready for the upcoming season. While she has one of her saddles on display, she’s riding the other. She is using her new saddle on an 11-year-old horse she started riding when she was 5.
“We call her Connie and she’s amazing. My mom found/raised her. She said I could just hop on her and ride and I've been riding her ever since,” Alisha said.
As for the future, Alisha is considering a career in professional barrel racing.
“My goal is to try to go to the National Finals Rodeo and become a futurity champion, too,” she said.
Alisha likes to read and hang out with her friends along with riding and going to school.
