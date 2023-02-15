Brynlie Weatherson

Brynlie Weatherson

At age 10, Brynlie Weatherson set a goal to compete at the National Finals Rodeo and she’s been working toward that goal ever since.

Brynlie, now 13, rides three horses and belongs to two organizations. She rides in the Idaho Junior High Rodeo Association, the Fremont County TrailBlazers 4-H Club in St Anthony and the Upper Valley Junior Rodeo Association in Rexburg. The 4-H club is led by Becky Crapo, Tamara Butterfield and Linda Clark. The UVJRA was recently begun by Crapo, Dee Dee Tucker and Megan Elkington.

