At age 10, Brynlie Weatherson set a goal to compete at the National Finals Rodeo and she’s been working toward that goal ever since.
Brynlie, now 13, rides three horses and belongs to two organizations. She rides in the Idaho Junior High Rodeo Association, the Fremont County TrailBlazers 4-H Club in St Anthony and the Upper Valley Junior Rodeo Association in Rexburg. The 4-H club is led by Becky Crapo, Tamara Butterfield and Linda Clark. The UVJRA was recently begun by Crapo, Dee Dee Tucker and Megan Elkington.
“I’ve wanted to compete in barrel racing at the NFR ever since I learned about it when I was 10,” she said. “I’ve always been around horses. I like to be out with our horses and I hop on one of them and ride every day in our round pen. Horses have always been fascinating to me. I just love them.”
Whether she’s riding in 4-H or rodeo events, she keeps in mind the advice her parents and her grandpa, the late Shane Morton, gave to her.
“My grandpa used to say that consistency is better than being the fastest,” Brynlie said. “I’ve found consistency always pays off.”
Brynlie has a competitive spirit which serves her well in the arena.
“I really like the competition, it's fun. I like to have a number pinned on the back of my shirt and rodeo has always been my dream,” she said. “Mom and Dad inspire me, too."
Brynlie ignores the jitters whenever she competes.
“I have some nervousness before each event but I don’t really think about it. I just think about what I’m doing in the arena and focus on me and my horse,” she said.
She rides three horses in different events. She rides Sis in barrels, Sap in 4-H and goat dying and she rides Dirk in team roping and break away roping.
While junior rodeo is her primary focus, she sharpens her skills in 4-H and the Upper Valley Junior Rodeo Association. Both give her more opportunities to ride and learn.
“In 4-H, I ride in reining, bareback, Western horsemanship, trail and reining. “I’ve always liked to get out on my horses and ride bareback and reining is really fun because it's more active than the walk, trot and lope classes,” she said.
When she isn’t riding or spending time with her horses, Brynlie likes playing basketball, baseball, and volleyball. She likes skiing, snow machining and snowboarding. She is fond of riding dirt bikes, camping, hanging out with her friends and spending time with her cats, dogs and chickens.
