Considering the ups and downs of rodeo competition, Brenna Waymire often thinks of her dad’s words when things don’t go that well in the rodeo arena.
“My dad’s saying is, ‘There’s always another rodeo,’” Waymire said.
Waymire’s parents are John and Brandy Waymire of Arco.
Waymire, 17, has been competing in high school rodeo since she was a freshman. Although she didn’t qualify for state in breakaway roping, she did qualify in goat tying. Unfortunately the goats were especially wild at the state rodeo held in Pocatello earlier this summer.
“I was pretty bummed because breakaway is my main event, and in goat tying, the goats were kinda crazy. It’s definitely the luck of the draw, but it was a good experience overall,” she said.
She’s been rodeoing since she was a freshman and would have continued as a senior but she graduated early. She’ll work a year and then attend Idaho State University in Pocatello next fall with plans to major in diagnostic ultrasonography.
“I’m pretty excited,” she said. “I don’t think I’ll rodeo in college but I definitely want to breakaway rope in rodeo’s here and there in the future. I'm probably done goat tying forever. It’s a love-hate relationship and feels good when I get a good run but my body is just getting tired of it I guess.”
Waymire’s been around horses her entire life, and she and her boyfriend like to spend time with his new colt. Rodeo runs in the Waymire family, Waymire’s grandpa, the late Brad Remer of Arco, competed in the Senior Pro Rodeo Association.
Waymire belonged to the Idaho High School Rodeo Association and competed in District 1. The district includes high school kids from schools in Challis, Mackay, Salmon, West Jefferson, Leadore and Arco.
“We had 20 kids in our club this year. It’s getting popular and it was fun,” she said.
