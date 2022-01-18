Jada Thurber found a career choice when she tried competing in horse and livestock judging in FFA.
“FFA has definitely helped shape my future,” she said. “Horse judging got me involved in everything. Then I took classes in agricultural business and economics and it furthered my interest in business. I have a good head for business, and my ultimate goal is to start a business in the livestock industry.”
The 17-year-old senior at Rigby High School is one of three vice presidents, along with Jaycee Ferguson and Macey Lamb of the school’s FFA chapter.
Thurber is researching the availability of college scholarships in livestock judging and will major in ag business. Jada hopes to continue in the event of judging livestock throughout college.
In the next few weeks, she’ll head to Sterling, Colorado, to visit Northeastern Junior College. Initially, she wants to get an associates degree in agricultural business from a junior college and then transfer to a university to major in marketing and minor in animal science. Her first choice to continue her education after junior college is Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Along with horse and livestock judging, she participates in farm business management leadership/career development events. Those are typically held in April and June.
FFA LDE events are competitive. Rigby hosts lots of these types of events, she said.
“Right now the most challenging for me is farm business because I haven’t done it before,” she said.
She’s ridden horses all of her life, is involved in horse 4-H and has raised pigs and steers in 4-H and FFA, so a career in livestock just makes sense, she said. She’s shown in Western pleasure, working ranch horse and halter in the Jefferson County 4-H Fair.
“I’ve ridden horses my entire life and started showing in 4-H six years ago. It’s a ton of fun and I’m still doing it,” she said.
As a chapter officer, she and her committee members are working on this year’s service project for national FFA week which is Feb. 19-26. The Rigby FFA Chapter plans several events throughout the week including a pancake breakfast, FFA emblem hunt, appreciation luncheon, the sixth annual weld-off, a tractor drive and a service project.
This year’s service project is helping out The Giving Cupboard, a non-profit organization in Jefferson County (Choice Food Pantry). Their mission is to “alleviate hunger and hardship, increase self-sufficiency, and instill hope for a better future,” Thurber said.
Her parents are Blake and Jennifer Thurber.