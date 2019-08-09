That Famous Preston Night Rodeo Committee is $300,000 closer to their goal to enlarge the capacity of and improve their arena. Local grocery store owner Larry Stokes and his children have pledged $300,000 toward the effort.
“Larry has always been a supporter of Preston and he’s sponsored the rodeo for a long time. He helps to sponsor the big screen and we’ve sold tickets in their store for years. We are just really grateful for their support,” said rodeo committee chairwoman Kris Beckstead. “Their generosity is much, much appreciated.”
The Stokes, who all came home for the announcement, said the pledge is a good way for them to give back to a community that has supported them well. Larry, his father, Eldon, and brother, John, first opened the Stokes grocery store in Preston in 1991.
Since then, the store has grown to a multi-department marketplace that employs 150 area residents, said Larry Stokes.
“We very much appreciate our management team & employees. They bring genuine care and concern to our customers each and every day. Without them, it could not be done in such a manner,” the family said in a prepared statement.
“Because of the support we get from the community we have been able to give back,” said Larry Stokes.
The store is known for its generosity in sponsoring a myriad of community activities.
“We will always work hard to give back to the schools, organizations and communities that we are a part of,” said Brock Stokes, who works at the store.
And the Stokes Family includes the rodeo as an important family tradition. The family thanked the rodeo committee for making the event so memorable each year.
“We’ve always gone to the rodeo. It’s the big thing in Preston — one that brings family and friends home,” said daughter Merili Stokes. She and her siblings Derek, Trent, David, Brock, Stephanie Smith and Brittanie Austin all collaborated on the financial pledge.