There was a whole lot of shaking going at a 4-H Baking and Cooking Day Camp when eleven kids made ice cream without a machine.
After they filled small plastic bags with cream, sugar and vanilla. They squeezed out all the air and sealed the bag tight. Once the bags were placed in a larger bag with ice and salt, they went to shaking it up in a variety of ways.
Some cradled the bags in their aprons to mimic a trampoline of sorts to shake up the ingredients. Others simply jumped up and down in place and around the room to accomplish the task. In about 10 minutes the creamy, summer favorite was ready for eating with an assortment of toppings.
“I like everything we made today but mostly I liked making ice cream in a bag,” said 8-year-old Ava Cummings.
The class was taught by Kim Berg, a 2017 Shelley High School graduate who was very active in 4-H and FFA growing up. Last week, Berg picked recipes to teach a variety of skills in baking, cooking and freezing using a variety of different kitchen equipment for the 90-minute class.
“The banana bread is an easy and quick bread and they experienced using an oven. No-bake cookies are easy and they learned how to use a range of different skills, and I just love ice cream in a bag -it’s just a good summertime treat,” Berg said.
The day camp program is designed to introduce kids to a wide variety of 4-H subjects. The Bonneville County Extension office offers day camps year-round. There are camps in card making, gardening, sewing, art, and science, and a variety of other subjects. The camps also introduce kids to careers in agriculture and leadership.
“I think I’d like to be the one teaching a class like this. It would be fun to go back and forth between the groups and help,” said 12-year-old Ryiah Jones.
Berg, who earned an associate’s degree in Animal Science and Agri-business from Casper College, in Casper, Wyoming is continuing her studies at Utah State University in Logan, Utah, also taught day camps in livestock showmanship and mask making since masks will be required during the Bonneville County Fair. The fair is scheduled Monday through Thursday August 3-6 at the fairgrounds at 1542 E 73 S on St Clair Road, south of Idaho Falls.
“I grew up with 4-H and FFA and its near and dear to my heart,” Berg said. “I’m grateful that I can be working with 4-H youth, it gives me an opportunity to give back to the program. There’s so much to this program that kids can learn from and use forever,” Berg said.