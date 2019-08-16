MOUNT VERNON, Washington — A few blocks from the Skagit County Fairgrounds on Aug. 6, a noise came from the trailer of a pickup truck. A goat’s bleat.
The animals had arrived.
At the fairgrounds, 4-H students Sydney Fitzgerald, 11, and Grace Harrington, 10, lifted their chickens onto a table for a required veterinary check. Veterinarians recorded the weights of the animals and verified they were free of diseases.
With the chickens receiving clean bills of health, the girls unloaded them into the poultry barn, a space filled with the noisy calls of other chickens.
Fitzgerald said one of the main challenges is ensuring the chickens eat enough. To exhibit at the fair, the minimum weight is 5 1/2 pounds.
She said the 4-H program has taught her responsibility, such as needing to feed the chickens every three hours.
“I feel like I get to learn a lot of stuff I couldn’t read from a book,” she said.
Judges also evaluate participants on how well they answer questions about their animals. Harrington said she thinks this aspect will help her with giving job interviews in the future.
“It’s really interactive, and you get to talk to a lot of people,” she said.
Camree Nilsen, 16, is exhibiting her 4-year-old border collie, Finn, for the fourth straight year. She will compete with Finn in the obedience and showmanship competitions.
After competing with four different dogs over the past nine years, Nilsen said a challenge is learning to accept that her dog may have an off-day.
She is looking forward to enjoying the fair with Finn after they are done exhibiting.
“I really like people-watching,” she said.
Students who perform well will move on to the Washington State Fair in Puyallup in September.