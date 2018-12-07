Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour recently completed its 11,000-mile cross-country journey to state and county fairs, making 24 stops in 14 states over six months from June to November, according to a news release.
The fourth year of the tour recognized more than 100 4-H and FFA youth who are making a difference in their local communities.
In addition to family-friendly activities and opportunities to win prizes, the Follow Us to the Fair Tour celebrated local 4-H and FFA youths through Tractor Supply’s second-annual “Great Neighbor” Essay Contest. This year’s competition encouraged youths to submit short essays detailing how a memorable 4-H or FFA experience has influenced their development as a great neighbor in their community.
Tractor Supply honored students during special ceremonies at each fair stop, complete with a commemorative plaque and special gift pack for the winners. In addition to the ceremonies, the 2,000-square-foot traveling exhibit gave fairgoers the opportunity to experience the excitement of “Life Out Here” through a variety of entertainment options, including music, interactive games and ways to win prizes. Thousands of people visited Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour over the course of the six-month excursion.
Stay up to date with 2019 dates for Tractor Supply’s essay contest and the tour by visiting Tractor Supply.com/FairTour.