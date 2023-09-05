4-H volunteers Jeremy Hampton and Joe Stanley recently launched a podcast about 4-H in Idaho.
The Idaho 4-H Roundup podcast is available on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Podcast Index, Amazon Music, IHeartRadio, TuneIn + Alexa, Podcast Addict, Podchaser, Pocket Casts Deezer, Listen Notes, Player FM and Audible.
The podcast’s are broadcast every other Monday. The next two podcasts are Sept. 18 and Oct. 2.
“Considering the size of our state, communication can be a challenge. I found a willing partner in my friend and fellow 4-H volunteer Joe from Potlatch when I pitched the idea to him. Together we pitched the idea to the University of Idaho to get their support,” said Hampton, of Mackay.
Stanley added: “We had both been independently thinking about it for a while but it was Jeremy who finally pulled the trigger.”
The podcasts inform, educate and shine a spotlight on Idaho 4-H clubs, leaders and volunteers. There’s something for everyone. They talk about policies, procedures and facts about 4-H along with discussions on lighter subjects, too. Also in development is a website to go along with the podcast.
“We’re trying to create another platform for youth and parents to learn what’s available through 4-H. We try to do some fun things with trivia questions and it wouldn’t be a 4-H podcast without a few bad dad jokes thrown in,” Hampton said. “It’s certainly amateurish at this point. We aren’t professional podcasters by any means but we want to highlight those pockets of 4-H excellence all over the state and inform others about the programs that are available.”
Stanley added: “We try to make sure we have something for everyone.”
Launching a podcast has been a learning experience for Hampton and Stanley.
“It’s been a six-month journey. We spent a lot of time just learning how to create a podcast and then we had to learn how to co-host a podcast while being 10 hours apart,” Hampton said.
By mid-July about 100 listeners had listened to the initial episodes.
“One hundred downloads is not a ton but the university is putting it in their next newsletter, so it will grow,” Hampton said.
In addition to the new podcast, Hampton leads three 4-H clubs. For 17 years, he’s led the South Custer Livestock 4-H Club in Custer County. The club focuses on sheep.
For three years, he’s been a leader of the Eastern District 4-H Teen Leadership Association which includes about an average of 30 kids from 15 counties from Lemhi County to Bear Lake County.
“We were under-represented on this side of the state at state 4-H events and leadership positions,” Hampton said. “We meet less frequently than regular 4-H clubs, but we have a weekend retreat to encourage district and state teen involvement in 4-H,” Hampton said.
Hampton is also the co-founder and one of the leaders of the new Lost Rivers Straight Shooters, a Shooting Sports 4-H club for Butte and Custer county kids. The club offers instruction in archery, shotgun and hunting. In the hunting section of the club kids learn wildlife identification and orientation, ethics, safety and about hunting equipment. Future plans include, offering 3D archery instruction along with instruction on air rifles, pistols and 22 caliber rifles.
“It’s been a blast and a lot of fun,” he said. “We had 19 kids sign up and only had three bows, so we are applying for grants to buy more equipment.”
Hampton was introduced to 4-H when his first child enrolled. He’s served on numerous boards including, the University of Idaho 4-H Director’s Advisory Board, the U of I Extension Director’s Advisory Board, and the U of I College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Dean’s Advisory Board, which represents 4-H and youth development.
“4-H is a great program and I saw the personal growth, motivation and skills that come from it and the impact it had on my children, so I hope to influence other youth to have the same growth through the program, and that’s why we do it,” Hampton said. “4-H has become like my second job.”
Stanley grew up in 4-H in Latah County enrolling as a cloverbud. He raised market and breeding swine and has won various grand champion and reserve champion awards for his yorkshire/Hampshire/Duroc market hogs. He held every office in his club except treasurer during his high school years.
“Pigs are a blast, and I love that they are such a good educational avenue for kids. There’s so much kids can take away from a swine project,” Stanley said.
He was also active in collegiate 4-H while attending the University of Idaho in Moscow and he’s a certified volunteer who supports a 4-H club. And he’s involved in the Idaho State Teen Association who have one of three major 4-H conventions in the state.
“4-H on all levels help keep teens actively engaged in a safe and healthy way,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.