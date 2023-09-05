4-H Podcast

Joe Stanley, left, of Potlatch and Jeremy Hampton of Mackay pose for a picture announcing a new statewide Podcast they launched about 4-H. The podcasts are broadcast every other Monday.

 Photo courtesy of Jeremy Hampton

4-H volunteers Jeremy Hampton and Joe Stanley recently launched a podcast about 4-H in Idaho.

The Idaho 4-H Roundup podcast is available on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Podcast Index, Amazon Music, IHeartRadio, TuneIn + Alexa, Podcast Addict, Podchaser, Pocket Casts Deezer, Listen Notes, Player FM and Audible.

