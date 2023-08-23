Scientists with University of Idaho and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have collaborated on genetic research to help sheep ranchers improve sheep longevity and better utilize their flocks in targeted grazing to benefit rangeland health.

The U of I scientists, Brenda Murdoch and Melinda Ellison, both co-authored separate studies with Bret Taylor, research lead of the USDA Agricultural Research Service’s U.S. Sheep Experiment Station in Dubois. The studies, which were funded by USDA, extrapolated data from the facility’s long-term records, as well as from experiments they conducted with the Dubois flock.

