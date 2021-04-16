By JAKOB THORINGTON
REXBURG — The Madison County Farm Bureau has donated funds for a livestock scale to University of Idaho Extension and 4-H in Madison County.
“The Farm Bureau has always worked closely with FFA and 4-H. They’re very big supporters of the youth programs,” said Kandee Boice, University of Idaho Extension 4-H coordinator. “Their board was very enthusiastic about helping us out.”
She said the bureau donated more than half of the funds needed to purchase the scale. The junior livestock committee and Walmart also contributed.
The scale is a legal for trade livestock scale, which has been calibrated and certified by the state of Idaho, Boice said. This allows livestock to be sold based on weight.
Boice said the cost of the scale came to about $5,800. She said 4-H was grateful for the community support to acquire the scale because a non-profit like 4-H would have struggled to raise enough money for the scale without help.
The program’s previous scale was a great scale, but it was not legal for trade, Boice said. The Madison County Junior Livestock committee decided last year that it wanted to acquire a legal for trade scale for 4-H.
According to its website, 4-H is a national program that gives children the chance to participate in hands-on projects in education areas including health, science, agriculture and civic engagement. It works through more than 100 public universities’ extension programs across the country and has had nearly 6 million total participants since 4-H started.
Boice said it was important for 4-H to acquire the scale. Animals in Madison County have previously been sold by the head rather than by the pound, which many counties use. It will be open for public access and help community members who do not have access to a legal for trade scale.
“At fair time, when kids are showing and selling their animals, a lot depends on their weight,” she said. “They want it to be pretty accurate so they can make sure they’re competing against animals that are the same weight and compare apples to apples when the judges are looking at those animals.”