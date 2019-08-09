Reigning as queen of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo is McKenna Ward, from Burley. Her first attendant is Taylor Hymas, of Ovid, and second attendant is Hadley Seeds from West Point, Utah.
The rodeo’s junior queen is Chelby Van Tassel of West Haven, Utah. Her first attendant is Sara Glenn of Bothwell, Utah, and second attendant is Victoria Beck of Rigby.
“The girls represent the sport of rodeo, sign autographs, carry the flags at the rodeo and help anywhere needed,” said Sheryl Kimball, of the rodeo committee.
They were judged largely on horsemanship, but also personality, appearance, speech and interviews. Three of them have qualified to compete on a state level, and as they represent That Famous Preston Night Rodeo, the committee will pay their fees to compete.
They each were presented with gift cards and belt buckles. The queen received $500 cash. Three of the six girls have all competed at the state level, and have all been very busy, said Kimball.
“They are pretty devoted girls and fun to work with,” she said.
A former queen herself, Kimball said the title is an exciting one to hold.
“You just get goose bumps and chills when you are in the lineup,” she said.
Becoming the rodeo queen in Preston took her three years, she said, although she was part of the royalty a couple of times before she took the title.
Kimball has been helping with the queen contest since 1988 and joined the committee about 20 years ago when Steve Meeks retired.