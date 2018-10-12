EMMETT — Each year October marks a renewal of the local 4-H program. Having completed the Gem/Boise County Fair, many youths take a short break from 4-H as they head back to school before re-enrolling in 4-H for another fun year.
To kick this process off, Gem/Boise County 4-H will celebrate National 4-H Week this week and Tractor Supply’s Clover Days by showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people and highlighting the remarkable 4-H youth in our community.
To celebrate the end of the 4-H year, we held our annual 4-H Recognition Night to recognize the hard work and dedication of our 4-H Members and wonderful volunteers.
Each year, the work of 4-H members has such a huge impact on not only their own futures but the whole community. Youths and volunteers strive for positive youth development through project work and educational opportunities. This combined with a strong sense of service and community engagement builds youth confidence, leadership skills and civic duty.
As part of Gem/Boise County 4-H Program, more than 200 4-H youths and their families are involved in 4-H projects as part of the 37 area 4-H clubs.
While each club serves the unique needs of its members, some highlights include the Payette River 4-H Club’s shooting sports projects, Wagon Wheel 4-H Club’s participation in the State Livestock Skillathon, Country Kids 4-H Club’s cooking and sewing Projects, and Mountain View 4-H Clubs diverse animal projects including alpaca and all five local goat project areas.
While animal projects have traditionally been the most popular 4-H projects, Idaho 4-H and local Extension Office are expanding programs in the areas of citizenship, science and healthy living to meet a more urban future.
To meet the emerging needs of the community, Gem/Boise County Extension has been working to grow programming in Citizenship and Leadership by offering more opportunities for participation in local and state programs.
A few examples of these programs are the Know Your Government Conference, State Teen Association Conference, Ambassadors Program and a new project, a State-to-State Exchange Program. Additionally, the 4-H Enrichment Program, which brings 4-H programming into local schools is serving even more youths through a strong partnership with local classrooms.
4-H, the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, cultivates confident kids who tackle the issues that matter most in their communities right now. In the U.S., 4-H programs empower six million young people through the 110 land-grant universities and Cooperative Extension in more than 3,000 local offices serving every county in the country. Outside the U.S., independent, country-led 4-H organizations empower one million young people in more than 50 countries.
The National 4-H Council is the private sector, nonprofit partner of the Cooperative Extension System and 4-H National Headquarters located at the National Institute of Food and Agriculture within the USDA.
Learn more about 4-H at 4-H.org, find us on Facebook at facebook.com/4-H and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/4H.
For more information about local 4-H Programs, contact University of Idaho Extension, Gem/Boise County at gem@uidaho.edu or call 208-365-6363.