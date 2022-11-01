We finished cutting posts and poles. We’d cut more than our goal. My father loved hard work. He claimed ‘twas soothing to his soul.
He looked for teaching moments and today would be that kind. So, while driving home he taught me what was nagging in his mind.
He didn’t waste a moment. Told me, “Lazy is a crime. So, when you’re out there on the job, show up and be on time.”
His lecture was so familiar that I memorized each word. And listened so intently for advice I hadn’t heard.
He said, “The Great Depression left its mark as you can tell. Back then a job was ‘bout as scarce as snowball fights in hell.
“And if you found a job, you’d be the lucky one for sure. Others weren’t as blessed, and they were hungry, tired and poor.
“But some would rather go without, than being on the dole. Welfare was a nasty word. Yet, hunger took its toll.
“So, when they saw their little ones with nothing left to eat, they’d humbly ask assistance, head down looking at their feet.
“The desperate men would ask if there was work that they could do to pay for any food or clothes, or bills that might be due.”
And then my father said, “Our young ones don’t know how to work. Their parents hand ‘em everything which drives me plumb berserk.
“Next time you’re on the job and feeling like you’ve got it tough. Just take this little test and, yes, you’ll find it might be rough.
“Skip a meal and visualize there ain’t no food for free. Your job’s what keeps you eating. Then try skipping two or three.
“An empty belly makes a man appreciate a meal. Remember while you’re working how your stomach made you feel.
“Your job is what you make of it. So, try to make it last. You’re better off than all those men who grew up in the past.
“And when you’re out there on the job. Don’t waste the boss’s time. Demonstrate some interest if you plan to make a dime.
“So, always bear in mind that you will work for what you get. ‘Cuz a freebie steals your soul while someone else will pay the debt.”
Bryce Angell is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at the Ashton Living Center. The outdoors has played a central role in his life. As the son of an outfitter and guide, he was there to shoe and care for horses and help with cooking, and he enjoys rides in the Tetons, in Yellowstone and in surrounding areas.
