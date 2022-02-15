I’ve always had to stretch my legs when climbing to the saddle. And now my age is telling me, “Each time I’ll have a battle.”
I’ve heard it said a man who’s short will choose a horse that’s tall. Call it short man syndrome, to cover up for being small.
You see I stand at five feet three, a product of my source. So, I guess that’s why I always seem to ride a dang tall horse.
I’ve watched my father ride his horse. His choice was tall as well. He always mounted from the ground, as far as I could tell.
And even though his age has kept him down, but mostly sound, he says, “I’ll ride a tall horse till I’m six feet in the ground.”
I’ve used a stump so many times, for sure a rock or two. And now I wonder should I place extensions on each shoe?
I might as well sport high heels. I’d be the laughingstock. I guess I’m not clear thinking ‘cuz those cowboys sure would talk.
Last week I hung a strap down low with a stirrup at the end, so I’d have an extra foothold to climb up and then descend.
But the strap and extra stirrup snagged a sagebrush, ‘bout midday. Though I’d tied it to the back cinch, tore the strap and cinch away.
My wife said, “Try some yoga. You will limber up the most.” But stretching me proved stiffer than a juniper fence post.
Rodney Yee’s new video was more than I’d afford. And I’m sure that namaste translates, “Get lost, you stiff old board!”
I’ve heard that camels kneel to help their riders to the seat. Could Cyrus learn to bend a knee, that’d sure enough be sweet.
But Cyrus ain’t about to kneel to help someone get saddled. There ain’t no clear solutions and I’ve never been this rattled!
So once again I find myself back at the drawing board. I’d welcome your ideas some I haven’t yet explored.
And if you see me leading Cyrus, off the beaten track. I’m not walking for the exercise. I can’t climb on his back!
Bryce Angell is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at the Ashton Living Center. The outdoors has played a central role in his life. As the son of an outfitter and guide, he was there to shoe and care for horses and help with cooking, and he enjoys rides in the Tetons, in Yellowstone and in surrounding areas.