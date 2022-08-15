Bryce Angell

Bryce Angell

We chose a dried-up creek bed, lit a fire, and fried our lunch. Each cowboy moved in by the heat. Dang sure a hungry bunch.

We gobbled down the usual, brown sugar sizzled Spam. And a box of Town House Crackers smothered with strawberry jam.

Bryce Angell is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at the Ashton Living Center. The outdoors has played a central role in his life. As the son of an outfitter and guide, he was there to shoe and care for horses and help with cooking, and he enjoys rides in the Tetons, in Yellowstone and in surrounding areas.

Tags

Recommended for you