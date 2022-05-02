She called me on my cell phone. Said, “I’m bringing home a dog.” I’d just woke from my noon time nap. My brain was still a fog.
Was she talking meat frankfurter with some relish and a bun? And surely not a canine who would keep us on the run.
But when she walked on through the door, it came to my surprise. There stood a dog who stole my heart with her beautiful brown eyes.
Daisy was her name a mix of Labrador and Poodle. I guess that’s why they say she is a blonde-haired Labradoodle.
Daisy ain’t no cow dog. Doubt she’s been around a horse. But she’s perfect for a man who left a muddled-up workforce.
She needed lots of scratching, mostly underneath her chin. You could scratch her neck for hours. She wouldn’t let a soul give in.
Daisy wouldn’t leave my side and when I’d go to bed, she’d jump on up right next to me, her butt next to my head.
But the weekend was approaching. I’d be gone for two whole days. And we never even dreamed our Daisy had some nasty ways.
My wife said Daisy whined and cried most every single night. I couldn’t wait to see her on that Monday morn’s first light.
I drove into our driveway through the early morning dark. I was thinking ‘bout our Daisy when I promptly heard a bark.
I hurried from my truck to get inside where it was warm. Then Daisy went half crazy. She was barking up a storm.
Daisy started growling. She was baring canine teeth. I panicked when my brain kept saying, “Six feet underneath?”
But our mad dog finally recognized, then calmed herself on down. She shot a nasty look to me. I’m sure I saw a frown.
She looked straight to me, in the eye. Then turned her head away. Our dog was pouting. She was mad and going to make me pay.
Our Daisy wouldn’t look at me until I scratched her chin. Then she finally snuggled up. I was in graces once again.
So, I think I’ve got it figured how to keep the pout at bay. Next time I’ll take her with me when I’m gonna be away.
Bryce Angell is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at the Ashton Living Center. The outdoors has played a central role in his life. As the son of an outfitter and guide, he was there to shoe and care for horses and help with cooking, and he enjoys rides in the Tetons, in Yellowstone and in surrounding areas.