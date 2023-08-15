Bryce Angell

My first experience, at driving a truck, was when I was seven years old. Back then farmers' boys learned to drive at a young age simply because there was no one else to do the job.

At seven years old and being short, a trait in my family, I couldn’t press down on the clutch and see over the steering wheel at the same time. So, while driving to the hay bales, I would listen for Dad to holler whoa, then I would slide under the steering wheel and press down on the clutch. Occasionally I would take the truck out of gear. When Dad hollered go I would shift it back into granny, let out on the clutch ever so easy and then slide up until I could see to drive. A maneuver I got pretty good at.


Bryce Angell is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at the Ashton Living Center. The outdoors has played a central role in his life. As the son of an outfitter and guide, he was there to shoe and care for horses and help with cooking, and he enjoys rides in the Tetons, in Yellowstone and in surrounding areas.

