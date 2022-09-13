Bryce Angell

Bryce Angell

I guess I should be thankful for the gasoline high prices. ‘Cuz now I don’t have money left to pamper all my vices.

While filling up my Chevy truck, to feed its appetite, the pump kept on a pumping like there was no end in sight.

Bryce Angell is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at the Ashton Living Center. The outdoors has played a central role in his life. As the son of an outfitter and guide, he was there to shoe and care for horses and help with cooking, and he enjoys rides in the Tetons, in Yellowstone and in surrounding areas.

Tags

Recommended for you