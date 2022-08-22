Bryce Angell

I loved a hearty breakfast back when I was growing up, with bacon, eggs, and hotcakes soaked in homemade maple syrup.

Or French toast cooked a golden brown with sausage on the side. And potatoes from the garden that were sliced, and butter fried.

Bryce Angell is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at the Ashton Living Center. The outdoors has played a central role in his life. As the son of an outfitter and guide, he was there to shoe and care for horses and help with cooking, and he enjoys rides in the Tetons, in Yellowstone and in surrounding areas.

