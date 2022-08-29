Bryce Angell

Bryce Angell

I remember when I worked as a post-surgery RN. I’d see patients suffering side effects from surgeries back then.

Each morning when the elevator opened on my floor, I would get a list of patients who were feeling mighty sore.

Bryce Angell is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at the Ashton Living Center. The outdoors has played a central role in his life. As the son of an outfitter and guide, he was there to shoe and care for horses and help with cooking, and he enjoys rides in the Tetons, in Yellowstone and in surrounding areas.

