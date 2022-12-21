My wife gave me a challenge, last year on New Year’s Eve, to welcome in a brand new year. I must have been naïve.
I usually go to bed the same time chickens do at night. So for me to stay up late at night was really going to bite.
My wife gave me a challenge, last year on New Year’s Eve, to welcome in a brand new year. I must have been naïve.
I usually go to bed the same time chickens do at night. So for me to stay up late at night was really going to bite.
I hoped to stay awake by drinking caffeinated drinks. I loaded up at Walmart with my favorite smokie links.
My wife bought cheese and crackers and we made her onion dip. Was I ready for the evening? I just had to get a grip.
At eight o’clock my brain was saying, “Time to go to bed.” But I shook it off before my wife could call me, “Sleepy head.”
There were only four more hours that I’d need to stay awake. But my eyes were getting sleepy. How much more could I take?
So at nine o’clock I ate the smokies, crackers and the cheese. Then I drank down all the soda pop. Those drinks were just a tease.
At ten o’clock my eyes were drooping down to go to sleep. I realized this challenge was a little bit too steep.
My mouth was sagging open. I was ‘bout to drip some drool, when my fuzzy brain connected. It said, “Get to sleep you fool!”
At eleven sharp I closed my eyes to get a wink or two. Those doggone winks turned out to be a little more than few.
I thought I heard my wife say, “Hon it’s almost twelve o’clock.” I must have been in heaven, I was sleeping like a rock.
When I woke and looked around the room, I’d somehow climbed in bed. And sure enough my wife exclaimed, “Good morning, sleepy head.”
How does a husband live it down? A wife just seems to know. She’d warned me not to close my eyes. She’s saying, “Told you so.”
I hope I stop accepting every challenge from my wife. I know I should resist. It always seems to cause me strife.
So, this Saturday, on New Year’s Eve, it won’t be such a shock. There’ll be no more celebrating and in bed at eight o’clock.
Bryce Angell is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at the Ashton Living Center. The outdoors has played a central role in his life. As the son of an outfitter and guide, he was there to shoe and care for horses and help with cooking, and he enjoys rides in the Tetons, in Yellowstone and in surrounding areas.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.