Bryce Angell

Bryce Angell

The first time I saw Sally, she was barely three years old. Her nose was snubbed tight to a post. She was shivering from the cold.

“She isn’t mean, just not too bright.” That’s what her owner said. Her gut was ganted up. The horse was needing to be fed.

Bryce Angell is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at the Ashton Living Center. The outdoors has played a central role in his life. As the son of an outfitter and guide, he was there to shoe and care for horses and help with cooking, and he enjoys rides in the Tetons, in Yellowstone and in surrounding areas.

Tags

Recommended for you