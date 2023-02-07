Bryce Angell

Bryce Angell

The young men teased when he entered the room. The years had passed him all too soon. His twisted fingers held the cane that propped him up through years of pain.

He sat down at the breakfast table. His chair he’d claimed for years. His duties now were bunkhouse guard. A job made by his peers.


Bryce Angell is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at the Ashton Living Center. The outdoors has played a central role in his life. As the son of an outfitter and guide, he was there to shoe and care for horses and help with cooking, and he enjoys rides in the Tetons, in Yellowstone and in surrounding areas.

