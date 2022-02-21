Good morning, Lord, I know you’re there and always in my life. The reason that I’m calling is you’re about to greet my wife.
She was ninety-three and failing. Her time was short, no doubt. She didn’t really give up Lord, I think she just wore out.
I remember when the two of us were young on this old ranch. We formed a bond that lasted long, just like a tree and branch.
A ranch was nothing new to her, the oldest of four girls. She helped her father feed the cows. At night she wore her curls.
We started this together and I wondered how she’d do. Her time was spent beside me right up till the day was through.
But then the stork delivered. First three boys and then a gal. Then work was spent inside the home to raise and teach ‘em well.
She didn’t seem to care when railroad bums came from the tracks. She’d feed ‘em breakfast, pack a lunch of buttered up flapjacks.
At haying time, she fed the men. She earned that by default. And if you didn’t eat enough, for sure it was your fault.
She kept the books on this old place each night right by the fire. She’d shake her head and kid with me, “Why don’t we find a buyer?”
She taught our boys and daughter at the table every night. “Stay close to one another and always do what’s right.”
She made this place a home for us and never caused me strife. She stuck by me through thick and thin. She’s the love of my whole life.
Now if it all were up to me, I’d keep her by my side. But you’ve called her back to heaven. So, your way I will abide.
I knew the day would come when we would be apart a while. I’ll make it through my final days just thinking of her smile.
I worry, Lord, now that she’s gone, is someone there to care? Could you be waiting for her when she gets to that top stair?
So, Lord I guess I’m asking now that we are far apart. Is there a list of those you take who have a broken heart?
And if it takes a little while for me to get back there. Please let her know I’m coming. Then again, our lives we’ll share.
In loving memory of our mother and wife. Born February 9, 1928. Died January 31, 2022.
Bryce Angell is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at the Ashton Living Center. The outdoors has played a central role in his life. As the son of an outfitter and guide, he was there to shoe and care for horses and help with cooking, and he enjoys rides in the Tetons, in Yellowstone and in surrounding areas.