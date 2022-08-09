Bryce Angell

The corridors were quiet, and the lights were dimly lit. The old cowboy woke up and said, “I’ll sit here for a bit.”

From his bed he looked up to me. Then said, “Take a load off son. I’m having trouble sleeping.” It was barely half past one.

Bryce Angell is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at the Ashton Living Center. The outdoors has played a central role in his life. As the son of an outfitter and guide, he was there to shoe and care for horses and help with cooking, and he enjoys rides in the Tetons, in Yellowstone and in surrounding areas.

