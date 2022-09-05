Bryce Angell

Bryce Angell

My fingers are so crooked and my knuckles doggone sore. Arthritis has moved in, and she is running up the score.

There ain’t no use complaining I’m a product of my source. ‘Cuz you’re gonna smash some fingers when working with a horse.

Bryce Angell is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at the Ashton Living Center. The outdoors has played a central role in his life. As the son of an outfitter and guide, he was there to shoe and care for horses and help with cooking, and he enjoys rides in the Tetons, in Yellowstone and in surrounding areas.

Tags

Recommended for you