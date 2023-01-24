Our drive was two long hours, then we parked next to the stream. I’d waited for this day to come. ‘Twas almost like a dream.
I saddled up old Cyruss. He was ready for a ride. We’d chosen South Boone Trailhead and we’d fish along creekside.
Our drive was two long hours, then we parked next to the stream. I’d waited for this day to come. ‘Twas almost like a dream.
I saddled up old Cyruss. He was ready for a ride. We’d chosen South Boone Trailhead and we’d fish along creekside.
My good friend rode a sorrel, his 4-year-old Arab mare. We’d rode this trail so many times. No way to count, I swear.
We always caught a mess of fish. The fishing was the best. Just bait your hook and toss the line. The fish would do the rest.
We’d fry the trout in butter, heat a can of cream style corn. Then fill the pan with spuds, two cowboys cooking up a storm.
But this time we didn’t use our brains and set a lofty goal. We took no food, just sleeping bags, some worms and a fishing pole.
We figured we’d be eating fish at dinner time that night. But those danged old fish were sneaky. They just wouldn’t take a bite.
They say to spit right on your worm. It’s known to bring good luck. But all it did was make the worm too slippery for the hook.
We fished all afternoon and every cast turned to a waste. Two cowboy’s bellies would be growling, not a fish to taste.
That night while in my sleeping bag, I couldn't fall asleep. I had to find some food darn sure was feeling six feet deep.
So, I rustled through my bags and found a year-old Snickers treat. A mouse had chewed one end off, but still left a bite to eat.
I split the piece of candy, gave my pardner half the cut. Then popped the piece of chocolate in our mouths right to the gut.
Our tiny piece of Snickers bar was heaven to the taste. Especially for two grown up men whose brains were made of paste.
The morning light came early. We both cast a desperate line. Not a single fish was biting. So, I took that as a sign.
I tore my pole apart and stuffed it in my saddle bags. Then saddled up old Cyruss ‘fore my stomach turned to rags.
Well I guess I’ve learned a lesson. Carry in your favorite dish. And when it comes to fishing, you ain’t smarter than the fish.
Bryce Angell is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at the Ashton Living Center. The outdoors has played a central role in his life. As the son of an outfitter and guide, he was there to shoe and care for horses and help with cooking, and he enjoys rides in the Tetons, in Yellowstone and in surrounding areas.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.