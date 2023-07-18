Bryce Angell

The old man’s name was Johnson and he loved the game of chess. But his eyes and face weren't normal, kinda creepy I’d confess.

Johnson always had his game of chess set out to play. He’d move his pawn ahead one square, and then he’d look my way.


Bryce Angell is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at the Ashton Living Center. The outdoors has played a central role in his life. As the son of an outfitter and guide, he was there to shoe and care for horses and help with cooking, and he enjoys rides in the Tetons, in Yellowstone and in surrounding areas.

