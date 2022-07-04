One early Friday morning I was thinking, “Get away.” The sun was shining at my back, a perfect fishing day.
I loaded up my camper, grabbed an extra pole and net. Then I lit out for my fishing hole, a place I’d soon regret.
I chose a spot down by the creek and backed my camper in. A jagged tree limb snagged the roof and tore right through the tin.
Now, the weatherman’s prediction was, “There ain’t no chance of rain.” So, I didn’t bother fixin’ the new hole in my domain.
I lit my Coleman lantern. Time to make some hot cocoa. Then the noise of runnin’ water told my bladder, “Time to go!”
I hopped down from my trailer, held my lantern up to see. Then promptly stopped dead in my tracks. A skunk was eyein’ me.
The ball of furry black and white sat straight back on his heels. I couldn’t move a muscle just stood blurtin’ tiny squeals.
I swear the doggone, stinkin’ polecat grinned from ear to ear. No doubt he’d tried this trick before. He prob’ly sensed my fear.
He almost seemed quite friendly but I ain’t no stupid clunk. Don’t ever trust those varmints. Heck, that’s why they call ‘em skunk.
I turned around and made the dash, the fastest five-yard run. The skunk lit in behind me. He was havin’ all the fun.
I opened-up the camper door then closed it for the night. But I hadn’t solved the problem with my bladder so dang tight.
I peered out through the window. Couldn’t see the little guy. So, I nudged the door an inch or two. The pungent squirt flew by.
The smell was so horrific. Made the stuff run out my nose. A darn good thing I ducked. The skunk shot like a garden hose.
That’s when I saw the lightnin’. Heard the crackin’ thunderclap. It was gonna be a down pour. What a dang sure sorry sap.
The rain was pourin’ sideways. Never trust the weatherman. I was stuck out in a rainstorm in an oversized tin can.
It didn’t take me long to find an empty bottle of pop. Then I filled the Pepsi bottle from the bottom to the top.
The night was sure a long one, didn’t get a wink of sleep. And by the way I’ve got a stinkin’ camper sellin’ cheap.
Bryce Angell is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at the Ashton Living Center. The outdoors has played a central role in his life. As the son of an outfitter and guide, he was there to shoe and care for horses and help with cooking, and he enjoys rides in the Tetons, in Yellowstone and in surrounding areas.