Bryce Angell

Bryce Angell

I’ve listened to my father tell of how they put up hay. They stacked it loose, then tromped it down. That was the only way.

He said, “We had a hayin’ crew of ten to twelve good men. Those country boys weren’t scared of work. That’s all they knew back then.”

Bryce Angell is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at the Ashton Living Center. The outdoors has played a central role in his life. As the son of an outfitter and guide, he was there to shoe and care for horses and help with cooking, and he enjoys rides in the Tetons, in Yellowstone and in surrounding areas.

Tags

Recommended for you