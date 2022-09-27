Bryce Angell

While taking my finger off the chainsaw trigger, and letting the saw coast to a stop, I lowered the bar too close to my leg and felt the saw chain cut about one inch below my kneecap. As an RN I’d seen a thousand chainsaw injuries. I managed to expose the wound and then wrapped a sock, which I found in the back seat of the truck, around my leg. The sock seemed to control the bleeding, so I proceeded to pick up my plunder and head for home.

About that time a truck came driving up with Craig Myers, of Pocatello, at the wheel and his father-in-law riding shotgun. They could see my plight, so they helped me load my gear and even loaded the poles I had cut. And all the while with a smile on their face. The timing was perfect, and I’m in their debt.

Bryce Angell is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at the Ashton Living Center. The outdoors has played a central role in his life. As the son of an outfitter and guide, he was there to shoe and care for horses and help with cooking, and he enjoys rides in the Tetons, in Yellowstone and in surrounding areas.

