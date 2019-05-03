EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of two parts on rabies in horses and cattle.
Ann Dwyer, DVM, of the Genesee Valley Equine Clinic in Scottsville, N.Y., has seen several cases of rabies in horses, and has also had clients whose horses escaped this fate because they were vaccinated.
For instance, in the fall of 2018, one of her clients observed a horse being bitten by a skunk in a paddock at her farm in western New York. The young skunk was acting strangely, and tried to approach her as well, after biting one of her homebred Connemara-thoroughbred geldings.
Mary Delton, at Black Points Farm, said the most important and fortuitous part of this incident is that she was actually out in the barn where she could see her horses in their paddocks eating hay.
My friend who was just leaving saw the skunk and came back into the barn to tell me he saw a skunk dragging some dead animal into the garage,” she said. “I later found out it was part of a possum.”
She and her friend decided to try to keep an eye on the skunk.
“I never expected the skunk to come to the barn where I was doing chores, but when I went out to dump the wheelbarrow, I saw him in the paddock with my mares. I yelled at him and ran out there and the skunk ran under the fence and into the geldings’ paddock. I grabbed my iPhone and started taking photos. I think the horse in my photos kicked the skunk and then the skunk ran back and bit the gelding in the fetlock. It happened so fast that I wasn’t sure exactly what happened, but my previous photo shows the horse’s right hind lifted up and the skunk off to the side in a heap,” Delton said. “After he bit the horse and I continued to yell at him, the skunk started running towards me so I ran to the barn, closed the doors and called 911. I captured the skunk by putting a muck bucket over it. The sheriff came and shot the skunk.”
The authorities were called and the skunk was killed and its brain was tested at the York State Wadsworth Rabies lab in Albany, N.Y. It was positive for the virus. Because the bitten horse had been vaccinated annually, the only action that was needed was a prompt booster immunization. However if this had been an unvaccinated horse, the authorities would have insisted on euthanasia, or very strict, expensive quarantine.
“If my friend hadn’t seen the skunk and told me, I would not have known to look for him. It just happened that I was dumping manure when the skunk was harassing my horses. The horse that I saw bitten had been at a friend’s barn babysitting her young horse at the time he was due for his annual rabies shot, so he got his rabies shot a month before the horses at my barn got their shots,” Denton said. “My vet (Ann Dwyer) and the county health department said that if the annual shot was within six months of when the horse was bitten, he should be fine, but for this horse, it was seven months. So he got a booster the next day. It was a Sunday and required an emergency vet visit.”
She also was concerned about other horses there.
“It’s possible that any of the other three horses could also have been bitten but I didn’t see it happen,” she said. “Fortunately, they were fine because they were vaccinated only six months previous. Rabies is a scary thing. I saw something on Facebook (which may or may not be true) that a 17-month-old colt had to be put down due to rabies and that he had been vaccinated. Maybe we should start giving rabies boosters every six months since we don’t know when our horses might get bitten by a rabid animal.”