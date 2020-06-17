Editor’s note: This is the second part of a two-part series on an exceptional ranch horse named Surrocco. Part I ran on June 5.
After Surrocco and I regained trust and respect for one another, he was my best cow horse and very level-headed. Even though he was goofy and liked to act spooky, he never panicked. Except once.
My daughter and I were riding down through Withington Creek after checking range cows and came around a bend in the road in a little meadow. Some people were camped there, with a plastic tent. A young boy crawled under the plastic to hide from us and suddenly this wiggly big plastic thing was making strange noises! Our horses freaked out and wouldn’t go past it. They bolted up the steep mountainside, scrambling in the bad footing, and we yelled at the kid to come out — so the horses could see that it was just a human. Finally the kid came out from under the plastic and we were able to get by this crazy roadblock.
Other than that, nothing much bothered him. One time, early in his riding career, we came home from a long ride and I started to take my saddle off after I loosened my cinch, and didn’t realize it wasn’t completely unhooked. The saddle ended up under his belly and he jumped backward. I thought, “Here’s a big wreck!” But he stopped dead still and waited for me to extricate him from the scary situation.
He was a good team player. I could get off, put the reins over the saddle horn and climb through a fence to go chase a cow or calf (on foot) that was on the wrong side (to get it moving in the direction of a gate), and he’d walk along with me on his side of the fence. I could ride through thick brush after a cow and he’d worm his way through branches and over logs, going as slow as necessary for me to duck through (if I was on him) or lead him.
Of all the horses I’ve ever known, he had the highest pain tolerance. Though he was flatfooted, he went through the rockiest terrain chasing cows without getting tender. Dings and bumps that might slow down most horses never phased him. One time we were moving cows through timber where there’d been logging, and had to ride through piles of old branches to turn wayward cows back to the herd, and he ran a sharp stick into his coronary band. He limped for a moment, and I looked down and saw the stick jammed in above his hoof, so I got off and tried to pull it out, but it broke off inside his foot. He didn’t seem lame anymore so we continued the cattle drive.
Six hours later, after we got home, my husband used needle-nosed pliers and pulled more wood out of the hole above his hoof. I soaked his foot in warm water and Epsom salts daily for a few days, but he was never lame and I kept riding him. Two weeks later, on another cattle drive, I felt him start walking a little funny and I looked down and saw more wood working out of that hole! I got off and was able to pull it out. Probably the soaking, and all the riding and exercise helped it work its way out. After those fragments came out, the puncture hole healed up and he had no ill effects.
Surrocco had tremendous endurance, even more than Nell’s other children (and they were darn tough!) I could ride him hard — trotting and galloping — day after day, sometimes nine or 10 hours a day during our roundups gathering cows, and never wore him out. Even in old age he stayed sound and never went lame, but toward the end of his career his back was getting stiff. He had trouble going down steep hills and was more comfortable jogging downhill than walking.
The last year of his life his teeth were bad, he was thin, and slow to shed off after winter. He had trouble keeping his weight, so that fall we put him down. This was the end of an era; he was the last of Nell’s children. We’ve had a lot of good ranch horses over the years, but Nell’s half-Arab offspring were the very best.