Innovative breeders in the western U.S. and Canada have been experimenting with bison-cattle crosses for a long time, starting with some of the early ranchers in the western states and some of the government agencies. Dr. Reynold Bergen, science director of the Beef Cattle Research Council, says a lot of experimentation was done in the early decades of this century, trying to cross cattle with bison — attempting to get winter hardiness in the crossbred animals.

There were many crossbred offspring produced, and there are many old photos—some big red white-faced hump-backed animals, and some black ones. Some were half or three-quarters or one-quarter bison and half or three-quarters or one-quarter Hereford or Angus or whatever breed was being used. The cross or composite didn’t catch on, however, because the males were not very fertile.

