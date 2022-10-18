Innovative breeders in the western U.S. and Canada have been experimenting with bison-cattle crosses for a long time, starting with some of the early ranchers in the western states and some of the government agencies. Dr. Reynold Bergen, science director of the Beef Cattle Research Council, says a lot of experimentation was done in the early decades of this century, trying to cross cattle with bison — attempting to get winter hardiness in the crossbred animals.
There were many crossbred offspring produced, and there are many old photos—some big red white-faced hump-backed animals, and some black ones. Some were half or three-quarters or one-quarter bison and half or three-quarters or one-quarter Hereford or Angus or whatever breed was being used. The cross or composite didn’t catch on, however, because the males were not very fertile.
“The cows were fertile, and lived a long time,” Bergen said. “Those cows continued to produce calves well into their late teens. But it took several generations — breeding them down to about 1/16 bison — to get fertility in the males. The females were reproductively successful, but the calves were halfway between a bison and a beef animal and there was no real advantage.”
There wasn’t much market for them, except as a novelty.
“Temperament was also an issue,” Bergen said. “Most beef producers are trying to select for good disposition.”
Bergen talked to an older gentleman a few years ago who had retired from Ag Canada.
“As a young man, he worked with some folks who used to do experiments in which they tried to measure milk production in those crossbred bison and cattle,” Bergen said. “It was quite a rodeo! The crossbreeding was an interesting experiment but there wasn’t much advantage to the cross. That’s why they no longer exist in large numbers, even though there are still some people raising them.”
Some of the first crossbreeding was done by early ranchers such as Charles Goodnight in Texas and Charles Jones in Kansas to try to develop a more versatile beef animal. Their crossbreeding experiments were successful, but their attempts to develop upgraded beef animals were not as satisfying. Both men abandoned their bison crossbreeding projects after 1900.
Since the number of bison surviving in the late 1800s was very low (just a few hundred animals), some bison with hybrid ancestries were added to remnant herds, to help establish bigger herds — to ensure the future of this species. Based on modern-day genetic testing from more than 35,000 bison, we now know that some American bison herds today carry a very small amount of domestic cattle genetics.
There are a few scattered reports of ranchers dabbling in crossbreeding during the early 1900s. One of the early successes was reported when rancher Richard Savage created what he called a beefalo, on his ranch 10 miles southeast of Rawlins, Wyoming, in the upper North Platte River Valley. He mated a domestic cow with a bison bull to produce the crossbred offspring.
A few other ranchers had successful crosses, and during the 1920s the Canadian government’s Experimental Farm Service began an extensive project to try to develop hybrid strains combining desirable characteristics of bison (hardiness, longevity, thriftiness, etc.) with the best features of domestic beef cattle. At first the experimental crossbreeding was done at the Buffalo National Park at Wainwright, Alberta, until the “cattalo” herd was moved to Manyberries, Alberta, in the late 1940s. The crossbreeding efforts continued into the 1950s at the Range Experiment Station at Manyberries.
The Canadian studies intended to compare the hybrid animals to Herefords and evaluate their foraging ability during winter and summer, along with their resistance to cold weather, disease and flies. Rate of growth, meat quality, age and size at maturity, etc., were studied. The researchers also hoped to select for a polled animal with uniform color, since the early crosses were not very uniform in appearance.
One of the main problems they encountered was infertility in the males. In 1951, the manager of the Manyberries station said that this low fertility persisted into the next generations even when bison blood was reduced to a low percentage.
Early in their experimentation they found that the most successful crosses resulted from mating a domestic beef bull to a bison cow. Starting in 1936, several bulls of different breeds (Angus, Shorthorn and Hereford) were mated with 70 bison females. The resulting hybrid heifers were then bred to domestic sires to create offspring that were three-quarters domestic and one-quarter bison. Those heifers were bred to domestic sires to create animals that were seven-eighths domestic and only one-eight bison. Many of the bull calves from each successive cross were tested and only about 23 percent were found to be fertile.
Numerous independent experiments with crossing bison and cattle took place and some were more successful than others. For a while some people thought that this cross was sterile — like the mule — but later efforts were successful in creating functional hybrids and today there is a registry for some of them.
The American Beefalo Association considers beefalo with 37.5 percent bison genetics as “fullblood” beefalo and the perfect mix for the “breed.” But bovines with as low as 18 percent bison genes can also be labeled as beefalo in their registry.
