There are basically only two kinds of bits — the snaffle (with no shanks) and the curb (with shanks). Plus, there’s the Pelham, which combines a snaffle and curb, but there are hundreds of different variations on these two basic types. A so-called double bridle, used by some English riders, polo players and other equestrian competitions like dressage, actually has two bits — a curb and a snaffle — in the horse’s mouth.
Over the years horsemen have created and modified the devices they put into the horse’s mouth to control him. For many centuries, riders have communicated with and controlled horses through mouth contact with a bit. The snaffle, the first type of bit invented, was originally used on chariot horses, before horses were actually being ridden. The Egyptians were using jointed snaffles by 1400 B.C. These bits had straight cheek pieces, sometimes with sharp spikes pointing toward the horse.
The type of bit you use on a horse is not nearly as important as the horsemanship that accompanies it. When it comes to developing a good mouth on a horse — a mouth that is pliable and responsive to the bit, never pulling on or fighting the bit or trying to avoid it — there is no substitute for light hands, good seat and balance, and the sensitivity to know how to interact with the horse.
Dr. Bob Coleman, state extension specialist at the University of Kentucky, has always been interested in the many different bits in use today and historically. He has been collecting bits for a long time and now has more than 400 different bits. There are dozens of variations on the basic snaffle, and just as many varieties of curb bits.
“The Texas curbs and the vaquero bits and spade bits are examples. It’s amazing how much steel we put into a horse’s mouth with some of those big spade bits. These bits look like they’d be uncomfortable for the horse or even brutal, but if they are designed properly and used appropriately, that extra metal is not a big deal,” he says.
The Spanish spade bit is probably the extreme in elaborate craftsmanship, versus the Texas curb, which is very simple.
“Those may be simple because that’s what the blacksmith could make. There are other bits that are mechanically elaborate. Are we better horsemen because of that elaborate bit, or are we trying to use it to make up for our lack of horsemanship?” he asks.
Some of the very simple bits may have been simple because there was a lack of horsemanship, and the simple bit helped keep the horse from being hurt. “Some of the bits that have been around for thousands of years could be very harsh, including some of the medieval curb bits. They were horrendous,” says Coleman.
“I have half a dozen Texas curb bits with different shanks, and they are so simple compared to some of the other curbs. A gentleman I often ride with uses a curb bit with jointed mouthpiece, short shanks and it’s very simple and works well. With this kind of bit you can ride one-handed or two handed because it works like a snaffle or a curb. Everyone is happy, especially the horse,” he says.
The important thing is not the bit, however, but the hands on the reins — the horsemanship that accompanies it. This determines whether the bit is used harshly or appropriately. Even the most simple and mild snaffle bit can be painful for the horse if used harshly. Horsemen talk about “good hands” but Coleman goes a step farther and says the important thing is actually a “good head” that directs those hands, to keep the rider in tune with the horse at just the slightest touch of the reins to give signals through the bit.