Occasionally someone comes along with ideas or observations that change the way people do things. Bud Williams was that kind of person, and his unique methods of handling cattle are becoming well known and adapted by a growing number of folks in the cattle industry — both dairy and beef. Bud’s way of doing things is easier on the animals and the people handling them, and also saves/makes money for the producer because reducing stress on cattle helps decrease illness, shrink (when selling animals) and increases performance.

Bud is gone now (he died in 2012) but his family and students continue to put on schools and clinics to help teach people his methods.

