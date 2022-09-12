Occasionally someone comes along with ideas or observations that change the way people do things. Bud Williams was that kind of person, and his unique methods of handling cattle are becoming well known and adapted by a growing number of folks in the cattle industry — both dairy and beef. Bud’s way of doing things is easier on the animals and the people handling them, and also saves/makes money for the producer because reducing stress on cattle helps decrease illness, shrink (when selling animals) and increases performance.
Bud is gone now (he died in 2012) but his family and students continue to put on schools and clinics to help teach people his methods.
He was born in 1932 on a farm in Oregon, where his family had horses, dairy and beef cattle, sheep, hogs and poultry and raised grain and hay. His wife, Eunice, met him at a country square dance.
“I wound up marrying him when I was 14. We’d been married for 60 years when he died,” Eunice said.
She’s now 84 and lives in Missouri but is still part of his continuing legacy with the family company: Bud Williams Stockmanship.
“There’s no doubt that Bud’s methods are better,” Eunice said. “After we married in 1952, we worked on cattle and sheep ranches in northern California. When we were on our first job at a big ranch in the mountains, Bud was horrified at how they handled the stock. He told me there was no way he was going to work stock that way!”
He started figuring out better ways to do it.
Bud’s reputation as a “trouble shooter” and problem solver developed from his ability to bring in “the ones that got away” when folks were gathering or working cattle.
The main things that enabled him to perfect his method of handling livestock were his great powers of observation and pure stubbornness, according to Eunice. He was able to rotationally graze pastures without fences, taking any type of livestock (including weaned calves) onto unfenced ranges, teaching them to stay as a herd.
“After our daughters grew up, Bud and I started traveling more, taking jobs that were difficult and interesting,” Eunice said. “We had excellent results working beef and dairy cattle, sheep, goats, elk, fallow deer, reindeer, bison and hogs. We gathered reindeer above the Arctic Circle in Alaska and wild cattle in Mexico and the Aleutian Islands and had remarkable increases in production in dairy herds.”
In 1989, after a lot of urging from many of the people he had helped, Bud began teaching his stockmanship methods to more people.
“Years ago we went to consult with a dairy that milked 1,000 cows and had some problems,” Eunice said. “They had a hydraulic gate to move cows from the holding pen — which held about 120 head — into the milking parlor. The hydraulic gate just kept shoving them closer to the entrance into the parlor. If a cow slipped and the hydraulic gate was still moving, it injured the cow. The dairy even had an employee killed by it because the fellow handling the controls by the milk parlor couldn’t see the back end of it. The dairy wanted Bud to show them how to get the cows to go into the parlor in a timely manner without having to use that power gate.”
She continued: “We went there to help them and were there periodically for six weeks. We held some schools in the area, and one of our students at that time was with us. While we were off giving schools, she stayed at the dairy and helped teach the crew how to handle the cattle. During those six weeks, the dairy’s milk production went up 14 percent.”
This is what ultimately gets people’s attention. Low-stress handling is not only better for the cows, but also for production and profit.
Reduction in disease was another benefit.
“When we arrived, they had 40 cows going through the mastitis pen, where cows are kept when they couldn’t use their milk,” Eunice said. “When we left six weeks later, there were only seven cows in that pen.”
Beef cattle producers usually don’t have any idea how much production they are losing, but with a dairy you know within 24 hours if something is working or not, because milk production is closely measured.
Beef ranchers have been slower to adopt low-stress handling methods because of traditional ways they’ve been moving and handling cattle. It’s often a situation where all their friends and neighbors help gather and work cattle, and it can easily become a rodeo.
“At branding time, especially when people are roping calves, it often becomes a big party,” Eunice said. “Bud used to compare this to a grocery store owner inviting all his friends and neighbors and turning them loose to do the various jobs; they might forget to stock the shelves while they are partying!”
One of Bud’s students, Whit Hibbard, puts on many stockmanship schools, and is part of a family ranching operation in Montana. He tells people that after his ranch adopted Bud Williams’ methods, they saved about $38,000 every year when selling 500 yearlings, due to that much less shrink on those animals.
Bud’s method of working livestock consists of learning to “read” what the animal is telling you and changing your position so she wants to go where you want her to go.
It is important that the animals do not consider you a threat to them. If you want cattle to move away from you, the worst place you can be is right behind them. That’s their blind spot, and they want to turn around and keep an eye on you.
It’s important to put the pressure on cattle from the side at an angle rather than from behind.
“Take an angle that makes the cow realize that if she doesn’t move you will bump into her, and she will hurry to get past you,” Eunice said. “But you don’t want to give a shove from behind as she goes past you or her attention will immediately turn back on you instead of going forward.”
Some people have the mistaken impression that Bud “babied” animals.
“He put more pressure on cattle than just about anybody I’ve ever seen, but he applied the pressure in the right place,” Eunice said. “That makes all the difference. He expected cattle to move right out, and he didn’t baby them, but if you are in the wrong place, this is very counterproductive and the cattle don’t trust you.”
She continued: “If you are in the wrong spot, you are telling them the wrong thing. That would be like wanting someone to turn right but you are telling them to go left, and then getting mad at them for going to left. If they are not doing what you want them to do, you need to change your message!”
It’s your fault, not the cow’s.