Part of the reason Bud Williams came up with unique and effective ways of handling livestock was because he thought about things much differently than how most of us think and always questioned traditional thinking — as well as being very observant in interpreting livestock behavior.
His wife, Eunice, recalls being at a ranch that had an all-white house cat with one black spot on top of its head. “The rancher said, ‘I bet you’ve never seen a cat that was all white with one little black spot,’ and Bud said, ‘What makes you think it isn’t an all-black cat with a big white spot on most of its body?’ That’s the way he looked at everything; he always looked at things backward!”
That inquisitiveness led to interesting conclusions that some of the rest of us never get.
“The first ranch job we had in northern California, they were having problems with what they called bloat clover in the mountains,” Eunice recalls. “There were some big patches and they lost cattle every year when cows were out on summer range. Our job was to ride daily and keep cattle away from those clover patches in the spring. Right in the middle of that job, however, the foreman wanted us to go to another ranch to help, and when we came back there were 13 dead bloated cows.
“In later years we were on other ranches that had that same problem, so the first thing Bud did in the spring when the clover started growing was to gather every animal in that pasture that we could and put them on those patches. The cattle liked that clover and there would be enough of them that they’d all eat a little and graze it off and none could eat enough to bloat. Every three days during that season we’d make sure to take a bunch of cattle onto those clover patches. We not only benefited from the clover (because it was good feed) but we knew there would never be one cow wandering into the patch and eating too much.”
These are the types of innovations that help make ranches sustainable, just by managing and handling cattle a little differently.
There is much to learn about how to interact with cattle and make things better for them and for us. Sometimes it takes someone like Bud to open our eyes.
“Bud always felt he was just scratching the surface; he kept learning more every day,” Eunice said. “The key is an open mind and believing that problems are something you can correct. People often just blame the weather or some other reason that the cattle wouldn’t do what they wanted; they have the attitude that ‘It’s not my fault’ but Bud knew that if he could change himself he could figure out a way to make it work.”
It’s like training a horse. Many people blame the horse if it does something “wrong” and don’t realize that it’s their own fault for not giving the right cue.
“If you can realize it’s your fault, you can change how you interact with the horse and make it work!” she explains.
Bud was good at helping people understand and correct various problems they were having with their livestock management, and his family continues to do this with schools and clinics.
“Sometimes it’s uncomfortable for people to do it Bud’s way because they have to work against their own nature,” Eunice said. “People need a reason to want to change, and often that reason is to have more money in their pocket — to not lose so much money through illness, death loss and lost production.
“We’ve had good success placing cattle and keeping cattle where they need to be, especially in the West on government leases. Ranchers sometimes face loss of their lease if they can’t keep cattle out of riparian areas, for instance. They have enough incentive to put some effort into learning how to handle cattle differently.”
People talk about the cowboy tradition and how Bud’s methods are counter to that tradition.
“Basically that’s simply Hollywood’s tradition — the cowboy image Hollywood created,” Eunice said.
And a lot has changed since the early days of the “Wild West.”
“Nothing stays the same, however. If you are not improving, you are going backward,” Eunice said. “This is what bothers me with the cattle industry. When they were getting flack from animal rights groups they claimed they were not doing anything wrong, and that this is just the way things are. This argument is not the best way to handle this issue, because cattlemen actually have been doing some things wrong. As an industry we shouldn’t try to be blameless; we should say we are improving and attempting to improve even more. If people just butt heads, each claiming that the other is wrong, it doesn’t solve anything.”
This is another benefit of Bud’s method of working stock. “I invite any animal welfare advocate to see what we do.”
The ones who really care about the animals—and not the political extremists who want to do away with all animal agriculture — can see the value in how a lot of stockmen are now handling their cattle.
“The animal rights folks who want the public to think ranchers are cruel and that people shouldn’t own livestock (and that all animals should just roam free) should take a look at nature,” Eunice said. “There is nothing more cruel than Mother Nature, where the only reality is survival of the fittest and survival of the species. Nature doesn’t give a darn about the individual animal.”
Nature culls the wild herds ruthlessly.
“Some people talk about how terrible it is to shoot a deer but I say that’s the most humane kind of death for that animal,” she said. This is better for the animal than slowly starving to death in a severe winter or being eaten alive by coyotes or wolves.
Good husbandry, with people taking care of their animals and growing food for the country, is a win-win, if stockmen can do it to the best of their ability.
“There are so many advantages to animal agriculture,” Eunice said. “People do it to make a profit and don’t want to abuse those animals! The more comfortable the animal, the better it produces, yet some people still need to be taught better ways to handle their animals. The main thing is that they have to believe that they can do it, and that there is an advantage to it.
“Bud always said that even if he could only teach people that it can be done, they would figure out a way to make it work. You can teach them the technique, but if they don’t actually believe that it’s necessary to do this, they won’t get anything out of it.”
It’s a mindset that must change.