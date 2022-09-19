Part of the reason Bud Williams came up with unique and effective ways of handling livestock was because he thought about things much differently than how most of us think and always questioned traditional thinking — as well as being very observant in interpreting livestock behavior.

His wife, Eunice, recalls being at a ranch that had an all-white house cat with one black spot on top of its head. “The rancher said, ‘I bet you’ve never seen a cat that was all white with one little black spot,’ and Bud said, ‘What makes you think it isn’t an all-black cat with a big white spot on most of its body?’ That’s the way he looked at everything; he always looked at things backward!”

