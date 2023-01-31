Illness occurs whenever the body is overwhelmed by infection. A healthy animal with strong immunity is less likely to become sick than an animal with poor immunity. The body’s ability to fight off pathogens is developed in a complex process, creating specific weapons for fighting specific invaders.

One type of weapon involves production of antibodies. When pathogens like viruses or bacteria invade body tissues, causing damage by multiplying and creating toxic products, this invasion stimulates production of antibodies (serum proteins called immunoglobulins) to react with the invading agent and neutralize it. These antibodies circulate throughout the bloodstream. The main role of one type of lymphocyte (white blood cell) is to produce antibodies — proteins that can neutralize certain infectious agents.


