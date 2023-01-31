Illness occurs whenever the body is overwhelmed by infection. A healthy animal with strong immunity is less likely to become sick than an animal with poor immunity. The body’s ability to fight off pathogens is developed in a complex process, creating specific weapons for fighting specific invaders.
One type of weapon involves production of antibodies. When pathogens like viruses or bacteria invade body tissues, causing damage by multiplying and creating toxic products, this invasion stimulates production of antibodies (serum proteins called immunoglobulins) to react with the invading agent and neutralize it. These antibodies circulate throughout the bloodstream. The main role of one type of lymphocyte (white blood cell) is to produce antibodies — proteins that can neutralize certain infectious agents.
If an animal already has antibodies against a specific pathogen, then any time that same organism invades the body again, an army of white blood cells and antibodies converge on the site to kill the invader. Exposure to one strain of disease pathogen may result in immunity to that specific strain, but might not protect against other strains of the same organism. Antibody immunity depends on the level of exposure, stresses on the animal, nutrition status and current health. A severe outbreak of disease in a cattle herd may eventually break down a healthy animal’s immunity, but will overwhelm a severely stressed animal’s defenses even sooner.
Vaccination can stimulate production of antibodies; the vaccine serves as the antigen (like an invading pathogen). The body builds protective antibodies to fight the perceived invader. Then when the animal comes into contact later with the infectious agent, the antibody is present and can inactivate the pathogen. If enough antibodies are present to inactivate the agents that invade the body, the animal will not get sick, and the invasion stimulates rapid production of more antibodies for future protection.
With vaccination, plus natural exposure to various pathogens, a cow develops many antibodies and strong immunity. During the last part of pregnancy, she puts these antibodies into colostrum so her calf will have instant immunity after he suckles.
Dr. Eugene Janzen (University of Calgary) says the first thing to consider regarding the importance of calf immunity is the level of disease risk.
“The second thing is that research is showing that we can vaccinate a baby calf and the immune system remembers — even though the calf already has passive immunity from mama’s colostrum,” Janzen said. “You can do early vaccination two ways — intranasally to create local immunity in the respiratory tract (to protect against respiratory disease) or vaccinate the calves systemically.”
In some situations, the calf needs local immunity, especially for intestinal tract disease. Most gut infections remain local (staying in the gastrointestinal tract) unless the infection goes systemic — with bacteria and toxins leaving the gut and getting into the bloodstream to create acute bacteremia or toxemia. Some researchers have looked at how to get a local immunity in the gut, to protect against scours, and there is an oral vaccine against E. coli in newborn baby calves.
A number of problems tend to be local, and systemic vaccines don’t give much protection.
“Vaccinating is a challenge, for some diseases, but if you vaccinate a baby calf — even at day one, in the face of passive immunity — when you revaccinate those calves at weaning (especially for certain respiratory diseases), the body remembers,” Janzen said.
The second vaccination acts as a booster.
“Some people don’t brand their calves (the typical time for vaccinating), so when should they vaccinate? They wonder if they could vaccinate soon after birth, at the same time they tag them,” Janzen said. “So I ask what they are going to vaccinate for, and what time of year they calve. If they are calving later, during good weather, on green grass rather than in dirty corrals, the risk of intestinal diseases in young calves is considerably lower.
“Probably the only thing those calves are truly at risk for is clostridial diseases like blackleg, malignant edema, redwater, etc. (acute and highly fatal diseases) and perfringens (the clostridia that cause toxic gut infections). The risk for clostridial infections is always there, and for most calves, still the most important thing we need to vaccinate for.”
There may also be some risk for respiratory diseases like “summer pneumonia.” Some cattle operations have fewer health problems if calves are vaccinated for respiratory diseases before being turned out on summer pasture or range.
“Cattle producers might use different vaccines under certain conditions, taking risks into consideration regarding when to vaccinate,” Janzen said. “If you vaccinate a baby calf you may not get a strong titer (showing a certain level of immunity), but you’ll get enough response to provoke the immune system into remembering in the fall when you vaccinate that calf again.”
