Burdock is an invasive plant native to Eurasia, brought to North America by seed burrs stuck to animals. This biennial has clusters of round burrs after it flowers during its second year of growth. The prickly burrs get caught in the hair coat of livestock and other animals.

The tenacious burrs are an effective way to spread seeds — an amazing mechanism the plant has developed for attaching seeds to anything passing by. The creator of Velcro copied this method. If you look at the tiny burr slivers with magnification, the hooks are almost identical to a Velcro fastener.

Tags

Recommended for you