Burdock is an invasive plant native to Eurasia, brought to North America by seed burrs stuck to animals. This biennial has clusters of round burrs after it flowers during its second year of growth. The prickly burrs get caught in the hair coat of livestock and other animals.
The tenacious burrs are an effective way to spread seeds — an amazing mechanism the plant has developed for attaching seeds to anything passing by. The creator of Velcro copied this method. If you look at the tiny burr slivers with magnification, the hooks are almost identical to a Velcro fastener.
The seeds can also spread if plants are accidentally baled in hay or straw. If the burrs get broken up and those slivers float around in the air (or blown in the wind), they can end up in the eyes.
Burdock blooms in late summer, producing a composite seedhead that matures mid-August in southern areas and later in northern climates. Ripe burrs contain hundreds of tiny barbed slivers, and if these get into an eye (as sometimes happens if the animal has burrs that get crushed and shattered) they cause severe pain — especially if they get caught under an eyelid where they scrape the eyeball every time the animal blinks.
The cause of inflammation and infection may be puzzling, since the microscopic sliver is not easily seen. The cornea of the eye may become inflamed and ulcerated in the injured area; the eye may turn cloudy and have an ulcerated spot.
In cattle, the problem may be mistaken for pink eye, but pink eye is generally a summer disease when face flies spread infection from animal to animal. By contrast, burdock slivers usually get into an eye in fall or winter after burrs are ripe. A sliver may become embedded in the eyelid, scratching the eye, creating an ulcer on the eyeball. The sliver is so small that the usual tools used by a veterinarian to examine an eye (focal light and magnifying lens) may not be powerful enough to locate the foreign object.
Carl Dahlen, a beef specialist at North Dakota State University, says it’s hard to know how many cases of “pink eye” are truly pink eye.
“All we see is an irritated eye and an ulceration,” he said. “Most of our winter ‘pink eye’ is due to some kind of irritation that allows microorganisms to proliferate. The eye problem is preceded by injury to the surface of the eye. It might be windy conditions blowing dust or chaff into the eye, or something like burdock caught under an eyelid.”
Gerald Stokka, associate professor of animal sciences at North Dakota State University, says proper diagnosis is important.
“True pink eye, a bacterial infection, causes weeping, and if you look closely into the eye, you will see redness of the conjunctiva, the covering of the white part of the eye,” he said. “You’ll see a little ulcer start to form, usually in the middle of the cornea rather than off to one edge.
“If the ulcer occurs some other place than in the center, you may be dealing with a sticker, plant awn or some other foreign body that got stuck under the eyelid and scraped the cornea. You must confine the animal and look into the eye.
“You need a good light, to see something as small as a plant awn or a hair that’s scratching on the cornea every time the eye blinks. Even if the foreign matter is no longer there, if the scratch is significant, there are always bacteria present that could cause an eye infection.”
Burdock slivers are harder to find than most other plant material.
“You must be diligent in your search,” Stokka said. “It helps to have the animal restrained in a headcatch, with a halter to pull the head to one side. Then use your fingers to peel back the eyelids and take a look both top and bottom, and in the front corner where the third eyelid is located, to see if you can find anything.
“I often use a tissue or lens paper to try to wipe something out of the area. Even if I can’t see anything, I’ll still wipe it. Sometimes I’ve been successful, even when I can’t identify anything there, just by wiping the area. This might pull it loose and get it out of there, if it’s a tiny particle like a burdock sliver. There is a lot of pain, and it will give the animal relief if you can remove the foreign body or wipe it out of the eyelid.
“If there’s infection in that eye, I prescribe an antibiotic. If a human has a scratch on the eyeball, the doctor prescribes antibiotic drops to apply several times a day. An irritated eye waters and washes the antibiotic out. We can’t keep repeating topical medication with cattle so we use a systemic antibiotic in hopes it will get into the bloodstream and tears, and be applied over the eyeball via tears.”
In years past, many veterinarians injected a small amount of antibiotic under the surface of the conjunctiva or inner surface of the eyelid, for longer-lasting effects than topical eye medications. This is very effective but most veterinarians today prefer to use a systemic antibiotic labeled for pink eye that can flood the eye via the tears, because it is easier to administer.
CONTROLLING BURDOCK
“Getting rid of burdock patches in a field/pasture can help prevent problems,” Dahlen said.
Spraying at the right time of year or chopping them down before burrs are ripe can help. He uses a little tractor with a brush hog to drive through pastures and chop down those patches. In places you can’t drive to, you can chop them by hand.
“Ranchers may not be as concerned about eye problems as the fact that burdock takes over areas of the pasture. It competes and crowds out other plants and nothing else grows there,” says Dahlen.
Several broad-leaf herbicides will kill burdock, if applied properly. Burdock is a biennial; it lives for two growing seasons. The first year, it doesn’t grow tall or bloom; it merely stores reserves in its roots.
The second year it grows a deep taproot and a tall stalk, producing flowers and burrs. This exhausts the food reserves in the root, and the plant dies after burrs are mature. After the stalk comes up, it is harder to kill with herbicides because the plant is sending food up from the roots instead of down.
Burdock plants are easiest to kill in early spring or in the fall. The first-year plant stays in rosette stage the first summer (circular cluster of leaves, no tall stalk) and this is the easiest time to kill it. Apply spray when the plant is putting food into the root, since you have to get herbicide into the root to kill the plant. Use a broad-leaf herbicide that can move down into the root. If you spray early in the spring you generally kill new sprouts and last year’s rosettes (plants that are trying to create more food reserves in the roots for their big push to complete second year growth and make burrs). You must spray early to get the second-year plant. After the stalk comes up it’s harder to kill. If you spray in the fall you are killing this year’s rosettes — plants that would mature and create burrs next year.
The first hint of cold weather is a trigger to send food to the roots. By contrast, in spring the second-year plant is taking food from its roots to produce leaves, a tall stalk and blooms. The food is going up and it’s harder to get herbicide down into the root. Food reserves in the root are lowest when the plant starts to bloom.
When using herbicides to kill burdock or other biennial and perennial weeds don’t overdo it. If you use too much, it quickly kills the leaves and doesn’t get down into the taproot. The root survives, to regrow. You want a slower kill so the leaves survive long enough to transfer herbicide down into the root, to kill the whole plant.
Chopping burdock is effective, but you must do it at the right time or the plant will regrow. The best time to chop it is after the stalk is budding but before burrs are ripe. At that point the food reserves are so low in the root that it cannot regrow.
It may take several years to eradicate burdock, since seeds live a long time. Even though you chop or spray the plants, there may be viable seeds in the ground — from earlier years — that will sprout and grow. Keep checking the patches and get rid of new plants that grow up from old seeds.