Diarrhea in calves can be a challenge, and the No. 1 killer of calves during the first weeks of life. It’s generally not the gut infection that kills a calf, however, but dehydration. Early treatment with fluids can make a big difference in the outcome.

Dr. Derek Foster (North Carolina State University) says that for most sick calves, it can be oral fluids, especially if they are not yet too dehydrated.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.