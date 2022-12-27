When my husband, Lynn, and I started ranching in 1967, our cows calved in March and April and many of the calves developed terrible scours (diarrhea), especially when the weather was wet. The pastures on this place were very contaminated with scour “bugs” after intensive cattle use for nearly 100 years before we arrived.

By 1970, we changed our calving to January to avoid the mud — and also to have the cows all bred at home, to our own bulls, before they went to summer range in May. Calving while the ground was frozen decreased the incidence of scours, but also made it imperative to have shelter for calves during cold weather.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.