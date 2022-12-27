When my husband, Lynn, and I started ranching in 1967, our cows calved in March and April and many of the calves developed terrible scours (diarrhea), especially when the weather was wet. The pastures on this place were very contaminated with scour “bugs” after intensive cattle use for nearly 100 years before we arrived.
By 1970, we changed our calving to January to avoid the mud — and also to have the cows all bred at home, to our own bulls, before they went to summer range in May. Calving while the ground was frozen decreased the incidence of scours, but also made it imperative to have shelter for calves during cold weather.
About 90 percent of our calves arrived in a three-week period during January. The cows calved in a barn, but each pair went outside as soon as the calf nursed, was dry, and the navel cord dried up (to prevent risk of navel infections — since our fields and pastures were so contaminated).
We have a row of pens next to the barn, where we put each pair when they came out of the barn, and each pen had a windbreak corner bedded with straw. The calves quickly learned to use these sheltered corners. These pens helped calves make the transition from barn to field. Many calves are not quite ready to be out in the cold at 24 hours of age; mama often takes them to the far corner of the field and might hide them in a snowbank. After being in the second-day pens, however, a calf was more likely to use the little calf houses we have in each field.
Lynn designed and built our first calf house in 1968, and then built several more. Each of these long, narrow shelters (8 by 16 feet) can house about 20 calves and is built on wooden runners so it can be moved to a different location if necessary. The sloping metal roof (higher in front) sheds rain or snow, and a floor keeps calves up out of the mud or any melting snow runoff flowing across the field. The floor is slatted so urine runs down through it; bedding stays drier. The floor also makes the house more durable (it holds together better when moved) and adds weight so it can never be blown over by strong wind.
The front of the house is partly closed, with opening low enough to keep cows out, and help hold warmth in (body heat of several calves can make the house warmer) and keep cold breezes out. Cows can reach in to eat bedding or worry about their calves, however, if the cows have access to the opening. There is risk of a calf being stepped on or laid on if cows congregate in front of a house. We keep the front area yarded off with pole panels or an electric wire, so calves can come and go, and lounge in bedding in front of the house on a sunny day, but the cows cannot get to it.
At first we worried about concentrating calves this way, fearing that having so many together might aid spread of scours. We moved the houses periodically to clean locations. But over the years we learned that this is not a problem if we keep the bedding clean and the calves grouped according to age. The calves in each field were generally no more than a week apart in age, which also cuts down on spread of scours; it’s usually the older calves in a group that pass infections to the younger, more susceptible ones. We put in clean bedding every few days, or whenever the old bedding becomes soiled.
In recent years we cut down our herd size, selling most of our cows to our son, and no longer use the range. We don’t have to breed the cows so early; they can stay at home and be bred to our own bulls. We now calve in April. We still get snowstorms that time of year, however, and the calves still appreciate shelter.
On a wet or windy day or a cold night, the calves will be inside the houses. During bad weather they may come out only to nurse mama and go right back in. Having proper shelter can dramatically cut down on stress from wet or cold weather; calves can withstand a lot of cold if they can stay dry and don’t have to be out in the wind.
The lounging area in front of the houses is a good place to put a little alfalfa hay for calves to nibble in their leisure time, where the cows can’t get at it, or put a tub of salt and mineral for the calves. .
We’ve never lost a calf to bad weather. Even during the severe winter of 1978-79 (when it was 42 below zero during our first week of calving), the cold weather of 1983-84, and the Siberian Express of February 1989 (wind chill equivalent to 90 degrees below zero F.), our calves came through just fine. We were diligent to get every cow into the barn when she started labor, to minimize chances of one calving outside — though we dried a few newborns in the house. We lost ears and tail tips off some of the cows during the extremes of cold weather, but not on the calves. They were snug in their calf houses, out of the wind. We are convinced that our calf shelters saved lots of doctoring each year, and helped eliminate losses from bad weather.
An instant calf shelter can be made from big straw bales (with mesh panels to keep cows from eating the outside surface) and a tarp roof. Pole panels in front allow calves to get in but the cows cannot. This can be a very effective shelter in an emergency or whenever you don't have time to make a permanent shelter.
