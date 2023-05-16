Rubber block on trimmed foot

Included is a photo of a cow on a tilt table that's had her foot trimmed, and a rubber block glued to one claw. It will take the weight and allow the lame claw to heal faster without having pressure on it.

 Photo courtesy of Joe Cavanagh

Hoofs grow continually, to make up for wear and tear. Cattle kept in confined areas or soft footing don’t wear their feet down as fast as they grow, and often need periodic hoof trimming. There are a number of professional cattle hoof trimmers around the country.

In October 2023 Joe Cavanagh — a trimmer in Maryland — will have trimmed cows’ feet for 50 years. He has seen many foot problems over the years.


