Hoofs grow continually, to make up for wear and tear. Cattle kept in confined areas or soft footing don’t wear their feet down as fast as they grow, and often need periodic hoof trimming. There are a number of professional cattle hoof trimmers around the country.
In October 2023 Joe Cavanagh — a trimmer in Maryland — will have trimmed cows’ feet for 50 years. He has seen many foot problems over the years.
“When I started, hoof trimming in dairy cows was seasonal and only the bad feet were trimmed,” he said. “Back in those days, cows got high-forage diets and not a lot of grain.”
Cows didn’t need much foot trimming because they were outside all the time, getting exercise, wearing their feet normally in a more natural environment.
“If a cow lies down for three hours in the sunshine, it helps dry the feet out,” Cavanagh said.
Hoof horn gets softer in a wet environment and is more vulnerable to many kinds of problems.
“Back then, if I did 100 cows a week, I might only wrap two with bad cases of hairy heel wart,” Cavanagh said. “In about 99 percent of the places I went, I was the first foot-trimmer they’d ever hired. I was the first foot trimmer in Maryland, and the first one to have a table.
“Foot trimming soon went from seasonal (spring and fall) to 24/7 when dairies started using a TMR (total mixed ration) and more grain. I trimmed feet for one outfit for 30-some years until they quit. After they started feeding the TMR and producing more milk, and they needed to start trimming feet.”
Then dairies started using BST (Bovine somatotropin, also known as bovine growth hormone, approved by FDA to increase milk production in dairy cows).
“Increasing the milk production also created the need for more foot trimming. Herds that were trimmed every six weeks now had to be trimmed every month. I have three herds today that I have to trim once a week,” Cavanagh said.
He has also started to trim a lot of Angus cattle.
“Four years ago, I noticed that I was trimming more beef cattle than I did earlier,” he said. “You know that their feet are bad, when the Angus Association publishes a foot score, to help breeders select cattle with better feet! I have several Angus clients who ask me which bulls to keep heifers from.
“You can score young bulls but it’s more accurate to score them when they get a bit older. I tell people who plan on buying young bulls to make sure the toes are tight and close together on the front feet, and a nice depth to the heels — not too low.”
Three years ago, he got a new tilt table. The cows walk right into these hoof trimming chutes with nothing to step onto or over, and the head gate provides more comfort and less stress on the cow. The squeeze door design gently cradles the cow as it tips her over. Both sides are covered with heavy padding for extra cushion.
“The old tables with belts and wheels are harder on the cattle and the person using it,” Cavanagh said. “It’s like going from digging ditches by hand with a shovel to using a mini excavator!”
He trims feet differently than most trimmers.
“I leave the weight-bearing surface alone and cup off the inside, and these feet rarely get sole abscesses,” he said. “Keeping the weight-bearing line of hoof hard and strong also helps reduce white line separation. Otherwise, all a cow has to do is just twist the foot and it breaks that seal and opens it up.”
Then dirt and pathogens can get up between the hoof wall and the sensitive tissue and increase the risk for white line disease and lameness.
“The old-timers used to say that the cow had a stone in her foot, but actually what she had was white line disease (eating the tissue away in that space and making a hollow area) and then the stone got up in that cavity,” Cavanagh said. “The cow might have been lame on that foot for a few days then started walking better, but that’s because the infection blew out at the top (in the coronary band) and took the painful pressure off.”
He uses hard rubber blocks rather than wood blocks for cows that need hoof support because the hard rubber doesn’t wear away.
“You simply clean the bottom of the hoof off and then put a few grooves in it like check marks, and then the glued-on rubber block will stay on,” he said.
