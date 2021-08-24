In the fall, most cattle are vaccinated. Cows are vaccinated at preg-check time, and calves are vaccinated at weaning. Almost every cattle producer will include a seven- or eight-way clostridial vaccine in these vaccination programs.
Several serious livestock diseases are caused by a group of bacteria called Clostridia. They go into dormant stage (spores) when exposed to oxygen, heat or drying. These spores can remain alive almost indefinitely. Some live in soil for many years and infect animals later when ingested with feed, or when introduced into a wound. Spores can also exist within the bodies of animals in a latent state without causing disease, then suddenly come to life and multiply when conditions become favorable.
Clostridia can produce deadly toxins that kill the animal if they get into the bloodstream. Toxins of different types of Clostridia vary in their effects and the way they gain access to the bloodstream. These bacteria multiply in the absence of oxygen — such as in a deep puncture wound where the bacteria are not exposed to air, in bruised tissue with compromised blood supply or in certain conditions within the digestive tract. When they multiply, they release deadly toxins faster than the body can mount a defense (unless the animal was previously vaccinated), often causing sudden death.
Many of these bacteria are found in intestinal contents of healthy animals (and humans). They are also fairly ubiquitous in the environment and exist in soil. They cause disease only in certain situations, as when diet or management changes produce an environment more favorable for swift multiplication. Since most of these bacteria are ever-present, the best way to protect cattle is by vaccination.
Several seven and eight-way vaccines combine protection against most clostridia diseases, including blackleg, redwater, malignant edema, black disease, and enteroxemia (gut infection caused by C. perfringens types C and D). Some vaccines include protection against tetanus, but many do not.
All clostridia diseases can be deadly, but they usually can be effectively prevented by vaccination. Clostridium perfringens type C and D are diarrheal diseases and usually only occur in young animals. Tetanus can occur in any animal, if anaerobic conditions create a favorable environment for bacterial growth. This can sometimes occur in calves castrated by banding, as the tissue dies. Any time there is dead tissue, such as in a wound, it provides an excellent environment for anaerobic organisms to grow, and produce their deadly toxins.
Cows with retained placenta or uterine infection may get tetanus because of rotting material in the uterus. Most of the time, cows with retained placenta eventually shed those membranes and are fine, but there is always some risk for tetanus because of the anaerobic environment. Signs of tetanus may appear about three weeks after calving.
Signs of tetanus include muscle stiffness; the disease is called lockjaw because the animal can’t open its mouth. Cows may bloat because the rumen accumulates gas, due to inability to swallow and belch. If you try to pass a stomach tube to relieve the bloat, you can’t open the mouth because the jaw muscles are rigid. Also, the third eyelid is more prominent than usual, and pulled up over the eyeball.
The main clostridial disease that stockmen worry about is blackleg, which is always included in seven- or eight-way vaccines. Most cattle are given these vaccines as calves, to protect against blackleg, and boostered annually. In regions where cattle are at risk for redwater, stockmen may have to vaccinate twice a year.
Liver flukes are a factor in redwater because they damage the liver. Healthy liver tissue is rich in oxygen. Clostridia do not release toxins unless oxygen level in the liver is greatly reduced. Liver flukes cause blockage of blood supply to parts of the liver, so very little oxygen is available to the tissue. This enables these bacteria to grow rapidly, releasing deadly toxins, resulting in death of the affected animal.
Today we rarely see clostridial diseases like blackleg because most cattle are vaccinated. If an animal does get an infection, you’d have to discover it early to try to treat it before the animal dies.
With blackleg, animals affected are generally the ones that are fast-growing and heavily muscled — some of the best calves. They have been growing well, then suddenly die. Often there is mild swelling over heavily muscled areas, and if you touch those areas it feels like little air bubbles under the skin.
Clostridia are gas-producers when they multiply. The gas produced by blackleg accumulates under the skin. These bacteria not only cause muscle damage and necrosis, but then the necrotic material provides more habitat for them in a self-perpetuating vicious cycle.
Blackleg infection often begins with a bruise or trauma, creating damaged tissue which starts the anaerobic process. Clostridia can enter the tissue via a poke or puncture (such as intramuscular injection) but can also spread to muscles via the bloodstream. The animal can ingest blackleg spores from the environment and the bacteria go from the GI tract into the bloodstream and then into muscle tissue. In spore form they may just sit there and not cause problems until the muscle in that area is damaged, creating a perfect environment for them to multiply.
It’s not always possible to avoid bruising and muscle damage. Animals fighting, jostling around, being shipped, etc. may cause enough bruising for bacteria (that are already in the tissues) to start multiplying.
Treatment, if the animal is found in time, involves antibiotics (usually penicillin), and allowing oxygen to enter the tissues, and getting rid of gas build-up under the skin. Making holes in the skin to open it up, going deep into the muscle, allows oxygen to get down in there. The issue with many of these infections, however, is whether antibiotic can get to the site of infection. If the organisms are in dead, necrotic tissue, there is no blood supply to those tissues. Even with treatment, the animal may die.
Botulism is another clostridial disease but different in how it works. It kills the animal (or human) with pre-formed toxin. The difference between botulism and diseases like tetanus and blackleg is that with tetanus and blackleg, the organisms are in the body and growing in dead tissue — and as they multiply they release toxins directly into the bloodstream. With botulism, the bacteria have already proliferated in a dead carcass that gets baled in hay. They have already released their toxins, which get into the feed.
Even if the dead animal is no longer there, or the clostridial organisms are no longer alive, the toxins are still in the feed. Livestock eat the toxins with the feed and become poisoned. In humans, poisoning occurs when we eat something like canned food that’s been contaminated with botulism. Poisoning occurs in livestock because the toxin is ingested with the food.
These organisms are not growing within the body; they have already produced their deadly toxins and it’s in the feed. Thus penicillin or any other antibiotic would have no effect. Certain feeds are more likely to contain toxins, such as fermented feed like haylage (anaerobic environment) in which there is a dead animal.