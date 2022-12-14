On a ranch, our lives and our livelihood are intertwined. The animals we raise and care for are often our top priority, not only because they pay the bills but also because we enjoy them and we’re responsible for their health and well-being. Their needs often have to come before our own. If a cow is having trouble giving birth, or an animal is critically ill, these situations become emergencies to deal with; we rearrange whatever else we’re doing to take care of that situation. Some things indoors might be important, but often a situation out in the barn or corral becomes more important.
This is why some ranchers don’t take vacations — unless it’s a time of year when the cattle and other critters can fend for themselves or a trusted friend or neighbor can do our chores for us. Even special occasions are dovetailed around ranch chores, and that’s why even the most celebrated day of the year — Christmas — is never a stand-alone event without the care of critters in the background.
As young ranchers starting out 56 years ago, my husband and I struggled to pay for a ranch, build a herd of cattle, and do our best to save every calf and take good care of them. For many years, our cattle depended on summer range in the mountains, on BLM pastures, and the best way to make genetic improvement in our herd was to breed our cows to our own bulls, at home, before they went to the range. This meant calving in January and breeding the cows in April — and sometimes a few calves arrived before the first of January, occasionally even on Christmas.
We converted an old garage/shop into a calving barn, and later built an additional barn for cold-weather calving, but in sub-zero temperatures a cold calf sometimes needed more care than could be provided in a barn. Our kitchen was often a drying room, or an intensive care unit if a young calf had to stay inside a while.
The first calf that spent time in our house was a little Hereford heifer we named Merry Christmas Muggins. We’d bought some Hereford cows at a reduction sale at the neighboring Pine Creek Ranch and some were bred to calve early. One young cow, which we nicknamed Grendel, started calving early afternoon on Christmas Eve. We put her in the pen next to our front yard, so we could watch her and make sure everything went okay. By the time she actually calved, it was nearly dark. The temperature was swiftly dropping. The little wet calf would soon have frozen ears and tail.
So my husband Lynn carried the calf into the house so we could dry her with towels in the kitchen next to the wood stove. Her mama was very upset about our calf snitching and tried to follow Lynn out the gate. I slammed the gate in her face and helped Lynn get the calf into the house.
Grendel watched us from the calving pen, then stood looking toward the living room window, where she could see our activity within — since the kitchen was merely an extension of the living room. I watched the angry mama pacing the fence as I vigorously rubbed her baby with towels.
At that time, our yard fence was not very tall; when we moved here in 1967 it was more decorative than functional. Suddenly Grendel jumped over the fence and was peering in the window, preparing to crash through and come get her calf. I yelled at Lynn and we both ran outside to head her off before we had a huge unwanted visitor! I hate to imagine the chaos she’d have created if she’d come into the house!
We moved her to another pen, finished drying Merry Muggins, and took baby back out to mama. We then finished our Christmas Eve preparations, hung a Christmas stocking for our young son, and were thankful we still had a living room and a Christmas tree and were not cleaning up after an angry cow.
Over the years, we had numerous Christmas calves, including a few premature babies we managed to save. One of them, named Rudolph by our kids because of his red frost-bitten nose, lived in our daughter’s old crib for a few weeks until he was big enough to go out to the barn. After he got over his initial pneumonia (with a great deal of intensive care) we’d let him out of the crib for exercise, to run around in the living-room where he was fascinated by the Christmas tree and its ornaments.
Christmas at our house was rarely a simple holiday; it always entailed taking care of animals on a cold winter day, while trying to also make time for family and the remembrance of the reason for Christmas — God’s most special gift to us, of His Son.
Yet Christmas is also more special just because, as ranchers, we know what it means to be loved and cared for by our Heavenly Father. He is our Shepherd and we are his flock. We understand what that means: He will never neglect or ignore even the weakest or lost sheep, just as we would never ignore a sick animal or cease looking for a missing one. He has our best interests in mind — even more than we humans can imagine.
Sometimes we get frustrated because ranch chores keep us busy and often wear us out at a time of year. We'd like to spend more time with family and friends and do the “holiday” things that have become so common. Yet deep down we know we have a sacred trust to care for our animals and we don’t mind the “inconvenience” of caring for them, even on Christmas day.
The needs of our livestock often have to come ahead of ours, and sometimes we can’t make our own schedules. This commitment to our animals is a sacred trust that we try to honor, as faithful stewards of God’s creatures. We chose to own them and He entrusted them to our care, and it’s a responsibility we take seriously.
I have always appreciated a poem that my father, Don Ian Smith, wrote many years ago, titled "Ranch Christmas":
Tomorrow will be Christmas day
And here I am out forking hay.
Cows must be fed on Christmas Eve;
A holy day brings no reprieve
To one who feeds and cares for stock—
A herd of cows or hungry flock.
My cows depend on me each day
To give them care and bring them hay.
And when I’m out here feeding stock
It gives me time to think a lot.
Tonight, with wife and kids, I’ll go
To church and with the folks we know
We’ll sing, and hear with friends in town
The way the Good Lord’s Son came down,
To share with us the things of earth
And be as common as his birth.
I’m glad to hear the scriptures say
Our Lord’s first bed was meadow hay.
And when he woke I reckon how
He smiled to see a friendly cow,
And meet the men who had to keep
A constant watch on flocks of sheep.
It brings Christ close on Christmas morn
To know the way that he was born,
The Son of God who came to be
With country people just like me.
I’ve always liked that poem. It puts many things into proper perspective — the fact that God chose to send His Son to earth in a way that common folks like us could relate to and understand His message, and that shepherds were among the first to welcome the Holy Child. It also reminds us that as caretakers of livestock, we have a God-given job to care for these animals to the best of our ability with no days off, no excuses. We honor God by being good stewards of these wonderful creatures He put into our care.
So as Christmas approaches, we don’t neglect our “critters” even when we are busy with all the plans, projects, festivities and worship services. We rejoice in God’s Gift to us and the Love that came to earth at Christmas. We honor that gift by our devotion to family, loved ones, neighbors and God’s creatures that we are privileged to care for. We are expected to take good care of them, just as our Father takes care of us.
