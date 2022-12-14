On a ranch, our lives and our livelihood are intertwined. The animals we raise and care for are often our top priority, not only because they pay the bills but also because we enjoy them and we’re responsible for their health and well-being. Their needs often have to come before our own. If a cow is having trouble giving birth, or an animal is critically ill, these situations become emergencies to deal with; we rearrange whatever else we’re doing to take care of that situation. Some things indoors might be important, but often a situation out in the barn or corral becomes more important.

This is why some ranchers don’t take vacations — unless it’s a time of year when the cattle and other critters can fend for themselves or a trusted friend or neighbor can do our chores for us. Even special occasions are dovetailed around ranch chores, and that’s why even the most celebrated day of the year — Christmas — is never a stand-alone event without the care of critters in the background.


