Chad and Amanda Njos and their three children are ranching near Bowman, North Dakota.
“When I left home, I went to college and told my dad that I wanted to be as close to farming and ranching as possible without actually doing it because it was too much work! I got an engineering degree and worked as an intern as a design engineer for nine months. This made me realize I wanted to go back and ranch again,” Chad said.
After he graduated from college there was a small ranch for sale about 20 miles from his parents’ ranch.
“I knew a ranch was the best place to raise a family, so I bought that ranch in 1993 and moved back,” he said.
He calls his place the Cow Chip Ranch because to him cow chips represent fertility (a lot of cow chips mean lots of cows or healthy soil). The operation at first consisted of a cow/calf herd and a small heifer development program, where genetics and nutrition were the main focus. Then he and his wife Amanda initiated a more intensive grazing system with the cattle.
A few years ago, Amanda started her own business she calls Cow Chip Creations, building beautiful furniture out of reclaimed barn wood. They had purchased a small place next to their ranch, and it had some old buildings on it. Amanda thought she might be able to help pay for that place by doing something with the wood from the old barn. She went down to the shop one day and started building furniture.
She now has her own workshop in one side of their old barn.
“Our project the first two years has been to remodel an old A-frame barn that’s 60 feet long, with lean-tos on each side. I never had the heart to tear it down because it’s a classic; you don’t see very many of those old barns anymore,” Chad said.
There wasn’t much use for it anymore in terms of agriculture, so they tore the lean-tos off because they were in bad shape and rebuilt them.
“A couple contractors helped us with that, and we also straightened the main barn and got it secured,” Chad said. “We tinned the roof and the lean-tos and now one of the lean-tos is where we homeschool the kids, and it’s also a recreation room. The other one is Amanda’s shop.”
The downstairs part of the barn is her show room where she exhibits her barn wood furniture, and the loft now serves as a big meeting room and kitchen area.
“We are using that barn for her business with the furniture but also for education and meetings,” he said.
Amanda uses the showroom to display other artists’ work as well as her own creations.
“The entire barn project is something we’ve tried to make into a community thing,” Chad said. “She showcases the work of local painters, photographers, and people who make jewelry, pottery, etc. This is part of the whole scheme of what we do, trying to add to our community rather than just trying to see what we can get out of it.”
The goal is to have more people come and look at many things.
“Everyone has a special talent,” he said. “We want to help people portray their talents and get them out in the public eye and let other people notice their work. Many of us just do our special talent in the back room and don’t try to have other people notice it, but it’s a gift and we want to give these some publicity and attention.”
This old barn has been a perfect place for multiple purposes. The floor from the old hayloft was recycled to use on the walls, and the old red shiplap siding was useful to finish the ceiling in the loft. It has a very rustic look. The barn and furniture enterprise is another business generated by the ranch, helping with education and agri-tourism.
Amanda had a teaching degree and taught school for a while after she and Chad were married, but she was also interested in ranching and cattle.
“After we had our first child, we decided we wanted to be a family on the ranch,” Chad said. “She quit her job and stayed home to raise the kids and help with the ranch. She likes to socialize more than I do, however, so building the furniture and meeting her customers is something she enjoys.”
This is also another “crop” off the ranch. As Chad jokes, it’s another way of recycling carbon — the barn wood.
The remodeled barn also fills useful purposes.
“We set it up so we can use it any way we need to,” he said. “The next generation that comes along, whether it’s our kids or someone else, can hopefully utilize it also. It wouldn’t take much to put up a couple walls in the lean-tos and make bedrooms and you’d have a home. People keep asking us when we are going to move into it!”
