Rob Pierce is a cattleman from northeastern Oklahoma where the climate is hot and humid and most of the forage is fescue. British and European breeds didn’t do well in the heat so he started raising Corriente, crossing them with Red Angus
“The first crossbred heifers have now had their second calves,” he says. “I want to get into this far enough to make sure this composite will be fertile and breed up nicely. My most fertile cattle that handle fescue the best have been the Corriente crossed with Red Angus. They’ve proven this since 2012.”
He got started raising heat-tolerant cattle because he wanted a second chance at trying to produce beef animals in Oklahoma.
“I sold all my English type cattle in 2008 because they were not profitable in this environment,” Pierce says. “It wasn’t enjoyable and it wasn’t sustainable. I gave up and sold out. About that time, however, someone subscribed me to the Pharo Cattle Company (PCC) newsletters. I started reading those, and some other things discussing the importance of having low-input cattle that could be profitable.
“So in 2012 — after four years without any cattle — I bought 300 Corriente cows. I went to my first PCC sale that fall in Colorado and bought five Red Angus bulls to put with them. My intention was to raise females that would work. When Kit Pharo introduced himself to me — a first-time buyer — he asked what kind of cows I had. I was reluctant to tell him, because most people make fun of Corrientes. When I finally did tell him, he said he didn’t think I was crazy. He said he thought I might be onto something because he felt Corrientes could handle just about any environment.”
They are very hardy and efficient.
“They are not as slick-haired as the Mashona and Romosinuano but can still handle the heat,” Pierce says. “This is what has amazed me. Their hair coat is probably shorter than the English breeds but they are not slick-haired. They do well in the heat, maybe because their body is smaller and can dissipate heat better than a larger animal, and they’ve had a long time to adapt to hot climates in Mexico.
“Weston Walker (a cattle breeder in Missouri) and I met at that sale, and I told him where I was from. Then in 2017 they had a severe drought in Missouri. Weston called and asked if anyone in our part of the country had grass. As a result, I took about 35 of his Red Angus cows to graze on my place. When he came here he saw my Corriente cows and was impressed with how they looked. He called Kit Pharo and told him we had cattle here that they needed to add to their heat-tolerant genetics program. My cows average about 1,000 pounds and raise 500- to 550-pound calves.
“So that’s how I became a cooperating producer for Pharo Cattle Company, and we started mixing Mashona into my breeding program. My only purpose at first was to raise my own efficient cows using Corriente and PCC bulls, and I reached that goal; they handle the heat and humidity very well. Now I’m thinking we can make it even better by adding a little Mashona to this mix.
“Corriente cattle can handle the cold, as well. You can take them as far north as you want. People use them all over North America as roping stock and some people keep and breed them as cows after they are done roping them.”
People became familiar with them as rodeo stock, and some folks have continued on with them for breeding.
Most people who are trying to develop heat-tolerant cattle select red genetics because black absorbs more heat. You can feel the difference if you are out in the sun wearing a light-colored shirt compared to a black one. Black cattle have become so popular, however, that some folks still want black animals for marketing purposes.
“I found that once you include some heat-tolerant genetics, even though the red ones are better, the black ones with these genetics still do all righ,” Pierce says. “I don’t see much difference in fertility in the heat. I prefer the reds myself, but the black ones can still be an option for people who think they need to stay black to be able to market them.”
