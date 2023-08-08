Rob Pierce is a cattleman from northeastern Oklahoma where the climate is hot and humid and most of the forage is fescue. British and European breeds didn’t do well in the heat so he started raising Corriente, crossing them with Red Angus

“The first crossbred heifers have now had their second calves,” he says. “I want to get into this far enough to make sure this composite will be fertile and breed up nicely. My most fertile cattle that handle fescue the best have been the Corriente crossed with Red Angus. They’ve proven this since 2012.”


