A crossbreeding experiment that became a “breed” is the bison-cattle composite called the Beefalo.
A purebred, registered Beefalo is 37.5 percent bison, recognized since the 1980s by the USDA as a breed. These animals are always three-eighths bison, but various cattle breeds were used for the remaining five-eighths of the bloodline. According to the American Beefalo Association, they are often confused with bison hybrids (cattalo), but Beefalo bloodlines are rigidly controlled and the animals are visually distinctive from cattalo. The ABA provides official registration for Beefalo.
This composite was developed during the early 1970s by California rancher Bud Basolo. Crossing bison and cattle had already been accomplished many times, but the cross often exhibited poor fertility. Basolo is credited for producing a fertile bison-bovine hybrid composite.
Also influencing the new breed was Montana rancher Jim Burnett who developed a large number of higher bison percentage bulls which were used as foundation animals. Such animals with more than three-eighths bison blood are classified as bison hybrids.
Burnett was one of the early ranchers to successfully breed bison to cattle in the 1950s and ’60s on his ranch near Luther, Mont., near Red Lodge. He disproved the idea that beef-bison hybrids were infertile, producing a large number of second-cross animals (one-quarter bison and three-quarters Hereford or Angus), by mating first-cross heifers (half bison) to Hereford and Angus bulls. Burnett had his best success on the first cross by mating domestic cows with bison bulls. Mating a bison cow with a domestic bull was less common, perhaps because bison have a somewhat different breeding cycle than domestic cows.
During the early 1960s, Burnett had eight bison on his ranch, running with his cattle. The bison bulls frequently interbred with the domestic cows, but the domestic bulls did not associate with bison cows. The bison bulls may have kept the domestic bulls away from the bison cows, which could be a reason for the lack of crossbred offspring from the female bison.
The offspring produced from his cows, bred by bison bulls, were magnificent animals, maturing larger than typical beef cattle. The Hereford crosses were white-faced and red with brindle stripes. Angus crossbreds were solid black and horned. They all had larger front quarters than cattle, a bit of hump and a beard. Some of the three-quarter Hereford crossbreds looked like Herefords, but larger. One of the most spectacular animals I saw on his ranch in 1965 (when I pastured my horses there for the winter, while I was in college) was a three-quarters Angus one-quarter bison steer that was very large and smooth but with a heavy neck; he was jet black, with beautiful black horns. The Burnett family always butchered one of the crossbreds for their own meat. These animals were fast-growing and feed-efficient, producing a great deal of meat on a large carcass.
Several other ranchers at that time were also experimenting with bison hybrids, and the July 18, 1965 edition of the Billings Gazette had a photo of a big whiteface “Herffalo” at Al Barnes’ feedlot in Huron, S.D. This big gentle 3-year-old steer (named Brindle Bill) weighed 3,020 pounds at that time. He was born on a ranch at White River, S.D. and gained 6 pounds a day while growing up.
Today in the American Beefalo Association, bison hybrids are registered as ancestor animals. Beefalo in Bud Basolo’s herd were originally a blend of Hereford and Charolais with bison, but any cattle breed is allowed in Beefalo breeding.
The Beefalo were popular during the 1970s but then there were arguments over proving their bison content. The blood testing during those early years was inexact and often open to laboratory interpretation. It wasn’t until the advent of DNA testing in the 1990s that this breed was able to establish itself as having documented bison content.
Beefalo can vary greatly in appearance but are large and well-muscled, similar in stature to bison. These animals are very docile, however. Most of them have a dense fine hair coat, enabling them to withstand colder climates. The Beefalo is hardy in extreme cold as well as extreme heat. Beefalo calves are born small but grow fast.
Early studies showed that Beefalo could be finished and marketed at up to 40 percent less cost than a conventional beef animal. They are ideal for raising grass-finished beef. Currently Beefalo are experiencing renewed interest from consumers because the meat is lower in fat and bad cholesterol, with higher protein than conventional feedlot beef.